School’s Out Night For The Kids Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg – School’s Out Night, presented by H & N Landscaping, is on tap this Friday night, June 3 at Williams Grove Speedway.

The June 3 racing program will allow all the young race fans in attendance the chance to celebrate the end of the school year while they embark on the new summer upon them.

Infield activities and giveaways before and during the races include an autograph session, games and prizes, candy, face painting, a giant slide and a moon bounce.

A fireworks display will also be presented.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing action slated for 7:30.

The night will feature the biggest race in the five-year history of the USAC East 360 Sprint Car Series as it competes in the Bill Gallagher 5G To Win, honoring late USAC East and URC car owner Bill Gallagher of King of Prussia.

Gallagher fielded his familiar No. 5G sprint car for decades with URC and later with USAC East and earned five URC series titles in his career with Curt Michael at the wheel.

The special, high-dollar USAC East 30-lap feature will pay 5G ($5,000) to win. The race will also pay $300 just to start, boosting the total main event purse to nearly $16,000 for the 360 sprints!

There will be NO time trials.

Valley Forge Inc., Rapid Tire Service and Capitol Renegade will present the USAC wingless sprint special in memory of Bill Gallagher.

Numerous USAC East drivers including point leader Briggs Danner will sign autographs in the infield as part of School’s Out Night.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will also be on the racing program as they compete in a $5,500 to win main event.

Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich is the current 410 sprint points leader although the former track titlist has yet to score a main event at the oval this season.

Brent Marks has been on the only driver able to repeat a trip to victory lane this season at Williams Grove while Lance Dewease is the most recent winner after taking checkers on May 20.

Adult general admission for the June 3 racing program is set at $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

The oval will host Fan Appreciation Night on June 10, featuring free pre-race front pit access to all general admission ticket holders.

Free candy courtesy of www.hoseheads.com and free chips from Martins Potato Chips will be handed out as fans enter the pits beginning at 5:30.

Racing will include a Yellow Breeches 500 event for the 410 sprints and a MacMor Construction Summer Series race for the 358 sprint cars.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.