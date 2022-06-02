Willie Croft Stays Hot; Collects First Win of Season and Three Top-5’s During Northwest Swing

PETERSEN MEDIA

Using the momentum from his runner up finish at Petaluma Speedway two weekends ago, Willie Croft had a great showing in the Northwest with the King of the West Series that was highlighted by his first win of the season on Friday night in Lebanon, OR.

“It was a really fun trip, and we ran really well during all three nights,” Willie Croft said. “It was great to get a win on Friday night and give us some confidence with a ton of big shows on the horizon.”

Last Thursday the trip kicked off as the series checked in at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford, OR. Having an all-around strong night at the track, Croft would cap the opener with his second consecutive podium with the series as he pocketed a third-place finish.

The scene shifted to Lebanon, OR on Friday night where Croft would get off to a bit of a slow start to his standards as he timed the Holey Smokes BBQ/Rudeen/Amerikote backed No. 29 mount in fifth fastest in time trials.

Running third in his heat race, Croft would advance to the Dash where his win put him on the front row of the 30-lap feature event.

From the pole, Croft was extremely strong as he worked the low groove of the speedway. Hitting his marks lap after lap, the Colfax, CA driver would not be denied. Leading flag to flag, Croft was able to cruise to his first win of the 2022 season.

Mother Nature wreaked havoc on Saturday’s show in Elma, WA, but the weather broke on Sunday and let the series, and Croft, get in one final race of their first Northwest swing of the season.

Timing in ninth fastest in time trials, ‘Double Down’ raced to a fourth-place finish in heat race competition and resulted in him lining up seventh on the starting grid for one final feature event.

On a slick racing surface, Croft would make a couple of moves early to work his way into the Top-Five.

With passing tough as the leaders got stretched out, Croft was able to stay solidly in the top-five, as he closed the busy trip out with his third Top-5, which gives him four consecutive with the Series as the scene shift backs to California starting next week.

“Thanks to Zac for being able to make the trip up with me, as well as everyone that was able to lend us a hand at times and make this all possible,” Willie Croft said. “Thanks to everyone involved that added some financial assistance to the trip and helped cut some of the cost down to all of the teams.”

Willie Croft Racing would like to thank Holey Smokes BBQ, Rudeen, Amerikote, SCI, Brown and Miller, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne, Schoenfeld, Team Simpson, Stilo, Smith Precision Products, Kaeding Performance, AL Drivelines, XYZ, Vortex Wings, DoTerra and GUTS for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-12, Wins-1, Top 5’s-6, Top 10’s-8.

ON TAP: Willie Croft returns to action on June 11th at Placerville Speedway for the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Willie Croft Racing by visiting www.williecroftracing.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @WillieCroft29.