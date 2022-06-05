SMITH SCORES 6th KRAMER CUP IN 360 SPRINT CAR THRILLER

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Mark Smith of Sunbury added his sixth Kramer Cup trophy to his collection after taking the checkered flag Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway in the United Racing Club 360 sprint car tribute race honoring the late champion and Hall-of-Famer Kramer Williamson.

Throughout the 25-lap main event, fans enjoyed a thrilling duel that showcased four different leaders, with Smith coming out on top from the 14th starting position for the $2,573 victory in the Mach 1 Chassis M1. It was his 31st career 358-360 sprint car win at the track.

Domenic Melair of Warrington held off the challenges from Selinsgrove’s Ken Duke to score his first win of the season in the 20-lap PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car main event.

Two-time defending roadrunner champion Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek became the first repeat winner in the division’s 12-lap feature.

Selinsgrove Speedway will present the Joe Whitcomb Memorial for 360 sprint cars sanctioned by the Patriot Sprint Tour plus super late models and roadrunners at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on Advanced Concrete Systems Night. The speedway is also bringing back Kids Night on June 11 featuring a huge prize giveaway, activities, and bike and power wheels racing on the frontstretch. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m.

18-year-old Mike Thompson started on the pole for the Kramer Cup and powered into the lead at the drop of the green flag. Thompson was trailed by third-place starter Andy Best and sixth-place starter Derek Locke.

Locke quickly moved into the runner up position and made a pass for the lead on lap six on the frontstretch. On the ninth circuit, Best horsepowered his way into the lead as seventh-place starter Jason Shultz raced into third.

Mark Smith started 14th and navigated his way through traffic to get into the top five before the halfway point of the race. Once Smith settled into second he reeled in Best and a thrilling battle unfolded for the lead. After several laps of see-sawing for the front spot with Best, Smith secured the lead on lap 17 and was on his way to a new track record until the caution flag waved on lap 24 for Jesse Pruchnik.

For the one-lap dash to the checkered flag, Smith was victorious by just one second over Locke, Shultz, Best and Jake Karklin, who came from the 15th starting position.

Polesitter Domenic Melair pulled into the early lead in the 305 sprint car race. Melair was chased by third-place starter Ken Duke for most of the event. While Melair was streaking around the top of the race track, Duke was closing up the gap using the inside lane.

At the halfway point, Melair held a half straightaway lead over Duke as sixth-place starter Garrett Bard started to show some speed and moved into third. The race’s first caution flag unfurled on lap 12 and regrouped the field. When the race resumed, Duke raced in Melair’s shadow until the red flag stopped the race on lap 17 when Cory Brungard rolled over his sprint car in turn four. Brungard was not injured.

In the chase to the checkered flag, Melair held off Duke by just .28 of a second for the win. Ninth-place starter Derek Hauck made a late-race charge into third with Bard and Mike Alleman rounding out the top five.

Jake Jones wired the field from the pole position for his roadrunner win but not without several challenges. The caution flag regrouped the field on lap four and set up a four-car battle at the front of the pack between Jones, fourth-place starter Levi Vial, third-place starter Keith Bissinger and sixth-place starter Nate Romig.

On the seventh circuit, Bissinger got by Vial for second and set his sights on Jones. On the final lap, however, Vial battled back into second and chased Jones to the checkered flag. Bissinger settled for third while Romig and Matt Ney rounded out the top five.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 4 June 2022

360 Sprint Cars – 27 Entries

25-Lap Kramer Cup: 1) M1 Mark Smith 2) 77 Derek Locke 3) 35 Jason Shultz 4) 7 Andy Best 5) 5K Jake Karklin 6) 63 Josh Weller 7) 55 Dallas Schott 8) 11 Mike Thompson 9) 4 Ken Meisner 10) 91 Tony Fiore 11) 47 Adam Carberry 12) 22 Troy Betts 13) 66 Doug Hammaker 14) 10K Joe Kata 15) 11 Hayden Miller 16) 70 Frankie Herr 17) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 18) 27 Craig Pellegrini 19) 669 Brandon McGough 20) 51 Mike Haggenbottom 21) 23 John Stehman 22) 7J Andrew Jacobus 23) 42 Jesse Pruchnik 24) 53 Bob Lilick 25) 2 Aaron Jacobus 26) 17 Jason Wagner 27) 07 Colby Womer

Heat Winners: Derek Locke, Josh Weller, Jason Shultz

305 Sprint Cars – 25 Entries

20-Lap A-Main: 1) 36 Domenic Melair 2) 67 Ken Duke 3) 33 Derek Hauck 4) 95 Garrett Bard 5) 46 Mike Alleman 6) 19 Kruz Kepner 7) 54 Mike Melair 8) 34 Austin Reed 9) 56 Tyler Snook 10) 5 Logan Spahr 11) 20 Doug Dodson 12) 7 Drew Young 13) 25 Dustin Young 14) 88 Fred Arnold 15) 2 Erin Statler 16) 71 Josh Spicer 17) 10 Jake Waters 18) 51 Dave Graber 19) 28R Jason Roush 20) 91 John Fiore 21) 29 Seth Schnoke 22) 23B Corey Brungard 23) 92 Johnny Smith 24) 85 Josh Beamer 25) 107 Colton Hoover

Heat Winners: Logan Spahr, Mike Melair, Garrett Bard