Jordan Hutton Wins CRSA Duel At Outlaw Speedway

From Steven Owens

DUNDEE, N.Y. (June 10, 2022) — With Super Gen Products CRSA Sprints points leader Jeff Trombley taking a planned night off away from racing, Hannibal, NY’s Jordan Hutton circled Friday night as his opportunity to take advantage.

Hutton trailed Trombley by ten points entering Round 3 at Outlaw Speedway. A focused and determined “J-Hut” made the redraw after finishing in the runnerup position in his heat. Hutton would redraw the fourth starting spot for the 25-Lap A-Main. Tyler Emmons was the last driver to pick a number at the redraw and the only number left was the pole position.

Emmons and Dana Wagner would bring the field to Raymond Kennerup’s green flag but the field would not stay green for very long. John Smith and Darryl Ruggles would get together in Turn 3, sending both spinning to a stop. The night would go from bad to worse for Smith as on the next green flag attempt, Smith and newcomer Tomy Moreau would lock wheels which sent Smith up and onto his side.

Following the red flag Wagner would take command of the race with Hutton in tow closely in second place. The Emmons boys would race in the third and fourth positions, with Tanner in the No. 22T advancing from his sixth starting spot.

Wagner started working through traffic with ten laps on the board but ran into side by side cars ahead of him on Lap 11. In an attempt to pass one of the cars on the low lane exiting Turn 4, Wagner and Jerry Sehn made contact which slowed the No. 25W down just enough to allow Hutton to sweep around the top side to take the lead on Lap 12.

The yellow flag would fly with 8 laps to go, giving Hutton clean track out front for the dash to the finish. Hutton was able to hold a pretty wheel on the Hutton Racing, JB Farms & Logging, Lindsley Shoreline Construction, Big Awesome BBQ No. 66 the rest of the way. But Wagner found some grip strips on the top lane over the final three laps to make a run at Hutton- running out of time before the double checkers flew.

Dalton Herrick had to start mid-pack from the eighth position and quietly worked his way into the Top 5 early. By race’s end, Herrick gave the Emmons boys a run for the money to steal the final spot on the podium. Tanner Emmons had a career-best finish of fourth and Kyle Pierce raced his way from twelfth to the Top 5 at race’s end.

“My dad set this thing up perfect- I have to thank him for all the work on this car because it paid off,” said a relieved and thankful Hutton.

When Hutton was asked about the goals this year with such a hot start, Hutton was fast to temper goals and expectations.

“We really just wanted to come out here and be a consistent Top 5 car on the series and so far that is working out.”

Wagner was certainly happy to be on the podium but was dejected as one would expect after seeing one slip away.

“I’m going to tell Jordan to go give Jerry a big kiss,” laughed Wagner.

“But we were very good, very good here tonight which is encouraging.”

Herrick was all smiles with a podium finish at Outlaw Speedway.

“We were coming from the back of the redraw like normal. The bottom was really good but you have to go where the cars in front of you aren’t. We had a good night.”

The CRSA Sprints will now head to Land of Legends Raceway on Saturday June 18 in a makeup show from a May 21 rainout. A highly anticipated show in Canandaigua where weekly CRSA-sanctioned competition takes place each Saturday night.

Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Outlaw Speedway

Dundee, New York

Friday, June 10, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23-John Smith[1]

2. 66-Jordan Hutton[3]

3. 22T-Tanner Emmons[4]

4. 9K-Kyle Pierce[7]

5. 75-Brandyn Griffin[2]

6. 22M-Aaron Shelton[8]

7. 53-Bobby Parrow[5]

8. 2-Randy Years[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13T-Trevor Years[4]

2. 4P-Cliff Pierce[5]

3. 14-James Layton[2]

4. 25W-Dana Wagner[6]

5. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[7]

6. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[1]

7. 7W-Calvin Wheelock[8]

8. 28-Ron Greek[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Dalton Herrick[1]

2. J27-John Cunningham[2]

3. 48A-Alysha Bay[4]

4. 25H-Tyler Emmons[3]

5. 18C-Dan Craun[7]

6. 4T-Ray Preston[5]

7. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy[6]

8. 22-Tomy Moreau[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]

2. 25W-Dana Wagner[2]

3. 29-Dalton Herrick[8]

4. 22T-Tanner Emmons[6]

5. 9K-Kyle Pierce[12]

6. 25H-Tyler Emmons[1]

7. 75-Brandyn Griffin[13]

8. 48A-Alysha Bay[3]

9. 14-James Layton[7]

10. 13T-Trevor Years[11]

11. 53-Bobby Parrow[19]

12. 18C-Dan Craun[15]

13. J27-John Cunningham[5]

14. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[17]

15. 7W-Calvin Wheelock[20]

16. 22M-Aaron Shelton[16]

17. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy[21]

18. 4T-Ray Preston[18]

19. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[14]

20. 23-John Smith[9]

21. 22-Tomy Moreau[23]

DNS: 4P-Cliff Pierce

DNS: 2-Randy Years

DNS: 28-Ron Greek