Justin Zimmerman Captures ASCS Elite Win At The Devil’s Bowl

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (June 11, 2022) Adding a 16th win to his record with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Justin Zimmerman captured Saturday’s $3,000 bounty at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Rolling from sixth, Zimmerman moved to second on the start to chase Paul White. Caution with seven laps to run, the No. 1 worked the hub as White rolled the top. Closing rapidly, the move the lead came on Lap 9 through the first and second turns.

Bringing Jason Howell with him, the No. 44 followed in Zimmerman’s tire tracks. Never allowing more than a few car lengths, the final run to the finish saw tires smoking as Howell buried the throttle to the front stretch. There, but not able to advance, Zimmerman held on by 0.166-seconds. Jason Howell second was followed by Paul White. Fourth went to Caden McCreary, while the Avenger Chassis No. 5j of Jeremy Jones made up the top five.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races again on Friday, June 24, at West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, Texas) and Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas) on Saturday, June 25.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Saturday, June 12, 2022

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Caden McCreary[1]; 2. 21K-Kobe Simpson[3]; 3. 43-Brennon Marshall[6]; 4. 45-Martin Edwards[5]; 5. AK47-Knick Stewart[2]; 6. 63-Chris Williams[4]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 11-Justin Melton[5]; 3. 10-Bryan Debrick[4]; 4. 48X-Neal Matuska[1]; 5. 21-Michelle Parson[6]; 6. 52-JD Fry[3]

M1 Fabrications Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[4]; 2. 1-Paul White[6]; 3. 44-Jason Howell[5]; 4. 33-Mike Merrell[1]; 5. 31-Mason Smith[2]; 6. 24-Joseph Kasper[3]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[8]; 3. 1-Paul White[1]; 4. 48-Caden McCreary[5]; 5. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 6. 21-Michelle Parson[11]; 7. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]; 8. 31-Mason Smith[15]; 9. 45-Martin Edwards[10]; 10. 48X-Neal Matuska[12]; 11. 33-Mike Merrell[13]; 12. 10-Bryan Debrick[9]; 13. 43-Brennon Marshall[3]; 14. 52-JD Fry[16]; 15. 24-Joseph Kasper[14]; 16. 11-Justin Melton[4]; 17. (DNS) AK47-Knick Stewart; 18. (DNS) 63-Chris Williams