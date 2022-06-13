National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & MuseumThe 32nd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Banquet is a Rousing Success!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, June 9, 2022 – Over 300 guests attended this year’s 32nd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Banquet Saturday, June 4, at the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Thousands more were able to watch via LIVE Facebook online as well.

Champion drivers Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Terry Gray, Tim Green and Tony Stewart, and media members John Gibson and Jack Kromer took center stage as they were officially inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa. In addition, car owner Dennis Roth’s great nephew Brent Ventura accepted. Also, the families of deceased inductees including owner Walter T. Ross (daughter Sheila Ross Fasig), mechanic Ralph Heintzelman Sr. (sons Peanut and Harry) and driver/owner/manufacturer Melvin “Slim” Rutherford (granddaughter Lee Ann Neugin) were on hand. Emcees Dr. Patrick Sullivan and Dave Argabright accepted for the late Robin Miller and entertained during the ceremony.

Some of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees who were present were Dave Argabright, Steve Beitler, Allan Brown, Shane Carson, Doug Clark, Gene Crucean, Jack Elam, Don Lamberti, John Mahoney, Bob Mays, Jimmy Oskie, Lynn Paxton, Tom Schmeh, Jimmy Sills, Pat Sullivan, Bill Utz, Shirley Kear Valentine and Gary Wright.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees also had family members in attendance in the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds including: Bud Carson (son Shane Carson), Glen Niebel (wife Caroline), Gil Sonner (son Donnie), and Elbert “Babe” Stapp and Steve Stapp (Steve’s wife Rosemary and Babe’s granddaughter Susannah).

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Board President, Jeff Savage, awarded the 2022 President’s Award to long-time museum supporter Lynn Paxton from the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing in York Springs, Pennsylvania.

This year’s induction banquet again featured dual large-screen televisions showing photos organized by videographer Kris Krohn.

After the induction proceedings, many witnessed the unveiling of the inductees’ plaques on the second floor of the museum.

Next year’s 33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction weekend is scheduled for June 2 and 3, 2023.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!