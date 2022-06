Peterson Wins at Tri-City

FRANKLIN, Penn. (June 19, 2022) — Ricky Peterson won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Tri-City Raceway Park. Filling in for Jeremy Kornbau, Peterson picked up his first feature win of the 2022 season over A.J Flick, Chase Metheney, Jack Sodeman Jr, and Carl Bowser.

Tri-City Raceway Park

Franklin, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

1. Ricky Peterson

2. A.J. Flick

3. Chase Metheney

4. Jack Sodeman, Jr.

5. Carl Bowser

6. Logan McCandless

7. Rod Jones

8. Jeremy Weaver

9. Brent Matus

10. Steve Bright

11. Leyton Wagner

12. Bob Felmlee

DNS. Brandon Matus