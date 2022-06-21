Chance Morton Lands ASCS Sooner Region Win At Tulsa Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (June 17, 2022) Joining his brother on the list of ASCS Sooner Region winners, Chance Morton broke into Victory Lane with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Tulsa Speedway on Friday night.

Morton’s second career ASCS Regional win, his first came with the former Red River Region in 2017.

Chasing the No. 26m of Fred Mattox from the start, Morton slipped past Mattox in the closing laps to secure the win. Mattox would end up second with Rees Moran third. Fourth went to Danny Smith, followed by Jeffrey Newel in fifth.

Elizabeth Phillips advanced two spots to sixth, with Zach Chappell in seventh. Noah Harris, Kade Morton, and Lance Norick completed the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products rolls south for the next event at Lawton Speedway on Saturday, June 18. Races go green at 8:00 P.M. Fans can enter the track starting at 5:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Seniors, youth (12-15), and Military, $2 for kids 6-11, and free for kids five and under.

In addition to the Sooner Region, divisions include USRA Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks, and Mini Stocks. Lawton Speedway is located at 3501 SW Sheridan in Lawton, Okla. More information, directions, and updates on Lawton Speedway can be found online at http://www.lawtonspeedway.com or by calling (580) 355-6417.

Fans unable to attend can watch live with http://www.racindirt.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Friday, June 17, 2022

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton[2]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 4. 5$-Danny Smith[4]; 5. 87-Sean McClelland[5]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 7. 38-Jimmy Forrester[8]; 8. 91-Justin Fine[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox[4]; 3. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 5. 90-Lance Norick[3]; 6. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[8]; 7. 22T-Frank Taft[7]; 8. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton[2]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 4. 5$-Danny Smith[5]; 5. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]; 6. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[8]; 7. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 8. 7F-Noah Harris[11]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 10. 90-Lance Norick[12]; 11. 87-Sean McClelland[10]; 12. 91-Justin Fine[16]; 13. 38-Jimmy Forrester[13]; 14. 22T-Frank Taft[14]; 15. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]; 16. 97-Kevin Cummings[15]