BELL SEEKS HISTORY AT OHSWEKEN; NASCAR STAR RACING DOUBLE DUTY IN SPRINT CARS AND STOCK CARS

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 11, 2022) – Christopher Bell can make history next month at Ohsweken Speedway. The NASCAR star has added his name to an already impressive line up of talent competing in NASCAR’s inaugural dirt race in Canada.

Bell will drive the Wight Motorsports-owned #64 entry in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series event with Leland Industries, IHL, and RGC Sports supporting his effort. Mark Dilley normally drives the car, but he is stepping aside to offer Bell the opportunity.

The 100-lap ‘Pinty’s 100’ is among the hottest tickets in Canadian motorsports this season. The Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, event at Ohsweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario, will feature Canada’s premier stock car racing series – the NASCAR Pinty’s Series – and it will also feature the lightning fast Knights of Thunder winged Sprint Cars.

Bell will drive a Sprint Car from the successful Hill’s Racing Team in hopes of capturing two checkered flags on August 16th, and he will have additional opportunity on Monday, August 15th in the 17th Running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals; in one of the most impressive double-headers in Canadian dirt racing history fans can look forward to a pair of massive events.

“We want to treat our fans to an experience like never before,” said Ohsweken Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will highlight Monday night’s event and the historic Pinty’s 100 will be the feature attraction Tuesday.”

Both nights will see the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars, and the Action Sprint Tour along with additional attractions and entertainment. The list of notable racers signing on to compete continues to grow.

“Stewart Friesen is one of Canada’s greatest racing exports,” said Geoffrey. “We’re bringing him home to compete, and Ken Schrader has also secured a ride for the event.”

Schrader is a former NASCAR star who remains active in the racing world. He is among the most versatile and popular drivers to ever strap into any race machine.

Tickets and information are available online at both NPSonDirt.com and OhswekenSpeedway.com