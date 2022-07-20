Gravel Leads Big Game Motorsports to Jokers Wild and Knight Before the Kings Royal Victories

Inside Line Promotions

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 19, 2022) – David Gravel produced a pair of wins, three top fives and five top 10s during five straight days of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races in Ohio last week.

“I felt like the week went well,” the Big Game Motorsports driver said. “I’m very happy with the performance all week.”

The action began a week ago Tuesday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, which hosted the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic. Gravel timed in second quickest in his group before he won both a heat race and the dash. He capped the night by placing fifth in the A Main.

“We put ourselves in position to win and just kind of missed it in the feature,” he said. “We still had a decent run.”

Eldora Speedway featured the next four nights of racing and Gravel kicked it off in style by winning the Jokers Wild last Wednesday.

“It was just a relief that we won,” he said. “It’s real hard to win these races. Just to show ourselves we can win races was a good feeling. Eldora is a really good track for me and it’s a track I’m very confident at.”

Gravel placed seventh during The Historical Big One on Thursday.

“We qualified good and were able to charge from fifth to win the heat,” he said. “That put us in position. We weren’t bad in the feature, but just didn’t have the mojo to challenge for the win.”

Gravel returned to Victory Lane on Saturday afternoon during The Knight Before the Kings Royal program that was carried over after rain invaded the track on Friday.

“We continued to qualify good all week and put ourselves in position,” he said. “We gained a spot in the dash to start fourth in the feature, which was huge. We got to second and then the lead. We controlled the race from there. That was a race that went our way. The car was really good and we took advantage.

“Running second I knew my only opportunity was going to be in lapped traffic. I had to save a little. Once we got to traffic the leader was going to come to me. He slid a lapped car. I had a big run and that was my opportunity to pull the trigger. I slid him and a couple of lapped cars. A lap or two later the track took rubber so it worked out perfect.”

The week wrapped up on Saturday with the Kings Royal. Gravel placed ninth for his 35th top 10 of the season.

“We qualified well and had an opportunity to start second in the A Main (if we won the heat race),” he said. “I got to second, but I clipped the wall on the frontstretch and that took away my chance. Then in the feature we were good early. On the last double-file restart it was my worst one of them all. That took us out of contention to battle for the win. We were running out of fuel and hit the wall and lost a couple of spots at the end. I thought we should have ended seventh and we finished ninth. We have to be a little better to capitalize in those big races.”

The team has a trio of races in Central Pennsylvania this week. Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal hosts a show on Wednesday followed by the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals on Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 12 – Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 5 (1).

July 13 – Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

July 14 – Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 7 (5).

July 15 – Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 4 (5); Feature: 1 (4).

July 16 – Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 9 (11).

SEASON STATS –

40 races, 4 wins, 22 top fives, 35 top 10s, 37 top 15s, 39 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., and Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

