Tezos All Stars set target on I-70 and Knoxville

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 27, 2022) – The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their midwestern takeover with a tripleheader weekend across central Missouri and south-central Iowa, first invading the outskirts of Kansas City where the Series will tackle I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on Thursday and Friday, July 28-29.

As one of the most sought after prizes on the All Star campaign trail, the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race will be the highlight attraction awarding $26,000 in the two-day finale; Thursday’s preliminary race will award $6,000-to-win.

An $8,000-to-win showcase at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will cap the All Stars’ July schedule on Saturday, July 30. The evening scoot through the Hawkeye State, which will see the All Stars battle with Knoxville’s stout weekly contention, will be a first and only for the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2022.

Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise, now the full-time ace in Kevin Rudeen’s Rudeen Racing No. 26, is the defending Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion, securing the $26,000 payday over “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney and St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu. Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana, was the hosting facility in 2021, capping what was the All Star Indiana Invasion presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Sunshine, the defending All Star champion and leading Series winner with six victories on the season, is also the most recent winner with “America’s Series,” sweeping Lake Ozark Speedway’s two-day Beach Brawl on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23. Courtney’s sweep earned the Indianapolis native $18,000.

Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck is currently second in the All Star Circuit of Champions driver chase, followed by Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry, Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller, and Zeb Wise.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Weekend Agenda:

I-70 Motorsports Park

Odessa, Missouri

Thursday, July 28

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 p.m.

I-70 Motorsports Park

Odessa, Missouri

Friday, July 29

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, July 30

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 p.m.