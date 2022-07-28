Gallatin, Big Sky up next for ASCS Frontier sprint cars

By Andrew Kunas

The Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series returns to action this weekend with two nights of racing in Montana, Friday at Gallatin Speedway outside Bozeman and Saturday at Big Sky Speedway outside Billings.

Helena, Montana’s Trever Kirkland carries a 68-point lead going into this weekend’s events, coming off three consecutive runner-up finishes that each added to his lead over Coaldale, Alberta’s Kelly Miller. The last two of those runner-up finishes came less than two weeks ago at Big Sky Speedway, which the series is making a quick return to on Saturday. Kirkland, a former Montana sprint car champion in pursuit of his first crown under the ASCS banner, also finished second in his last outing at Gallatin Speedway on July 1st.

Laurel, Montana’s Phil Dietz, the five-time sprint car champion, has steadily climbed his way into the Top 5 in the series points standings after losing an engine on opening night and missing the next night of action because of it. Included in his rise is winning that July 1st event at Gallatin Speedway, in which he passed his friend Kirkland for the lead late in the race. Dietz backed that up with two Top 5 finishes at Big Sky Speedway a couple of weeks later.

Great Falls, Montana driver Kory Wermling, who finished third in the point standings last year, is currently third in this year’s standings, and looks to improve on his luck as of late. Wermling stormed back to finish seventh in the last race after suffering a flat tire while running in the Top 5.

A number of drivers out of action recently have signaled their intentions to return this weekend, including Colorado’s Austyn Gossel, who had been sidelined since a hard crash at Big Sky Speedway in June. Alberta’s Cody Masse, who the series hasn’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected head south of the border and race with the ASCS Frontier Region for the first time in awhile as well.

Friday’s show at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade has racing scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time. Adults are in for $15 while seniors and juniors are in for $13. Kids 12 and under are free. Street stocks and super stocks on the card with the ASCS Frontier Region sprint cars.

Saturday’s show at Big Sky Speedway, located north of town, has racing scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with admission being $20, with veterans and seniors in for $15. As is tradition at Big Sky Speedway, kids 60 inches and shorter are in for free. Midwest modifieds, street stocks and sport compacts join the ASCS Frontier sprint cars on the card.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with news and info on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.