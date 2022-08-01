Billy Kimmel Memorial And 358 Match Race Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host two big races coming up this Friday night, August 5 at 7:30 pm when it presents the Hoosier Diamond Series Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprint cars and the Match Race for 358 sprints.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will be racing in the annual 25-lap Kimmel Memorial paying $6,000 to win.

The Billy Kimmel Memorial is scheduled each year in honor of the fallen sprint car driver from Mechanicsburg.

At the age of 27, Kimmel was fatally injured in a sprint car racing accident at Williams Grove Speedway in 2007.

There will be NO time trials.

Devon Borden is the defending winner of the Billy Kimmel Memorial.

For the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints, the first-of-its-kind Match Race will be teed-up on Friday night, offering a total purse worth more than $20,000 on the line.

The much anticipated Match Race for the 358 sprints will go 25-laps in distance while paying $2,021 to win and $696 just to start.

Thanks to the efforts of Bill Devine from Dirty Deeds in Honey Brook, a family of donating sponsors is contributing to the special matching funds event.

Firms donating include: Dirty Deeds, Honey Brook; Chad Baker Drain Cleaning, Plumbing & HVAC, Enola; Ephrata Recycling, Ephrata; Beartown Recycling, Narvon; Roberson Truck Parts, Honey Brook; The Mennonite Mafia family and the Devine Motorsports No. 70 D pit crew.

There will be no racing at Williams Grove on August 12 before the oval hosts the World of Outlaws Late Models along with the 410 sprint cars on August 19.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

