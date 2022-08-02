Placerville Speedway launches massive month on Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The final stretch of the championship push begins this Saturday August 6th at Placerville Speedway, as Coors Light “Big Trophy Night” launches the start of three point races to go and the last full month of competition on the quarter-mile.

The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Cars, Mtn. Democrat Ltd. Late Models and the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks will all be vying for one of the special five-foot tall perpetual trophies handed out to the winners on Big Trophy Night. In addition to the three speedway regulars the traveling Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association returns to complete the bill on Saturday.

Live music will be performed in the shaded entertainment zone by Tamra Godey prior to the races from 4-6pm. As always, Coors Light and Coors Banquet Happy Hour pricing will occur from 3-6 at the Coors Light Cold Zone.

“We certainly have a huge stretch coming up at Placerville Speedway, so we hope everybody is excited,” commented Promoter Scott Russell. “Big Trophy Night is the beginning of three races to go in the championship fight and after that we move right into the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout on Labor Day weekend. Just a couple weeks after that we welcome in the World of Outlaws on September 17th. It has been an outstanding season thus far and we hope to continue that over the next month.”

With three events remaining Auburn’s Andy Forsberg has a ninth Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Car title within his sights. After a runner up finish at the Forni Classic he has extended his advantage over Jodie Robinson to 36-markers. Forsberg has one win and leads the way with five top-five finishes in the first 10 events. Robinson also has one victory and will look to add another in hopes to chipping away at the point lead.

Placerville’s Shane Hopkins has had some consistent runs this year and ranks third in points, followed by Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires and Chico’s Michael Ing who round out the top-five. Filling out the top-10 with the point season winding down are Jimmy Trulli, Stephen Ingraham, Justin Johnson, Chris Masters and Bill Smith. CJ Humphreys, Kalib Henry, Landon Brooks, Ryan Lippencott, Justin Bradway and others have also continued to be common sights this year.

The Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models have been all about Dan Jinkerson this season. The Diamond Springs racer is fresh off his fifth triumph in six races and he will be gunning to add more on Saturday. Lincoln’s Dan Brown Jr. has been consistent and knocking on the door of victory lane. Brown sits second in points with Garden Valley’s Jay Norton, Yuba City’s Rod Oliver and Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot completing the top-five. Big Trophy Night marks the penultimate event of the season for the Late Models.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin has also continued to be a dominant force with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, having picked up his fourth win of the year at the recent Forni Classic. Baldwin’s nine top-five finishes in nine starts is untouched and he goes into Saturday with a 121-point lead over youngster Michael Murphy. Kevin Jinkerson, Ryan Murphy, Jason Poppert, Johnny Walsh, Mel Byers, Russ Murphy, Chris D’Angelo and Wayne Trimble round out the top-10 in the standings.

Colfax driver Ben Wiesz has had a stranglehold on the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association appearances so far in 2022. Wiesz will be looking to make it five-for-five this Saturday after claiming his fourth win in four starts at the Mark Forni Classic.

Adult tickets for Coors Light Big Trophy Night this Saturday August 6th cost $18 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8, while ages 5 and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/points-race-14 or at the gate on race day.

Grandstand seating is general admission at each event, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 16,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2022 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday August 6: Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Mtn. Democrat Ltd. Late Models, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Dwarf Cars | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday August 13: Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Mtn. Democrat Ltd. Late Models, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mtn. Democrat Mini Trucks | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday August 27: Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA Lightning Sprints and Vintage Hard Tops | Legends Night

Saturday September 3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | 5th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Sunday September 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | 5th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout