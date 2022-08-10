Charleston Speedway Action Approaches for POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/11/22) Loading up for the Land of Lincoln for the final time of the 2022 racing season, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will next see a revisit to the speed factory of Charleston Speedway on Friday, August 19th.

Friday, August 19th, Charleston Speedway will host adrenaline rushes of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, as well as Modifieds, Pro-Modifieds, and Hornet divisions for a great night of prairie state pursuits.

Friday, August 19 | Charleston Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow.

Details and further information on Jacksonville Speedway can be found online at www.charlestonspeedway.myracepass.com for a complete track schedule or follow along on major social media outlets.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today to MAVTV on www.FloRacing.com to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.