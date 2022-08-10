POWRi National Midget League Prepares for Macon Speedway’s Camfield Memorial

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/11/22) Hosting the annual Camfield Memorial presented by Chevy Hall of Fame, Macon Speedway will continue the traditions of honoring an iconic Illinois racing family while welcoming of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League for the final time of the season on Saturday, August 20th.

Saturday, August 20th, Macon Speedway prepares for the Camfield Memorial presented by Chevy Hall of Fame and Museum; including the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, and the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool, as well as Modifieds, Pro-Mods, and Hornets.

Saturday, August 20 | Macon Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

