Pierce Wins NOSA Feature at River Cities

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (August 11, 2022) — Austin Pierce won the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Friday at River Cities Speedway. Wade Nygaard, Shane Roemeling, Tom Egeland, and Blake Egeland rounded out the top five.

Northern Outlaw Sprint Assocoation

River Cities Speedway

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Friday, August 11, 2022

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 2A-Austin Pierce[3]

2. 26-Blake Egeland[2]

3. 9N-Wade Nygaard[5]

4. 31-Shane Roemeling[7]

5. 14-Tom Egeland[4]

6. 41-Travis Strandell[6]

7. 37-Sye Anderson[1]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 2A-Austin Pierce[1]

2. 9N-Wade Nygaard[2]

3. 31-Shane Roemeling[3]

4. 14-Tom Egeland[5]

5. 26-Blake Egeland[4]

6. 41-Travis Strandell[6]

7. 37-Sye Anderson[7]