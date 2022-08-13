Mack DeMan Captures Ohsweken Crate Sprint Car Main

By Brent Otchere

Mack DeMan and Lucas Smith brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. DeMan got off to an amazing start as he already began to encounter traffic by lap five, however Smith was able to close the gap until a red flag came out for a Darren Dryden flip.

A dejected Dryden was able to pull himself out of the wrecked vehicle under his own power. The crash put Dryden’s championship hopes in jeopardy after already picking up four wins this season. DeMan held off Smith for three more restarts before the checkered flag came out for DeMan’s win.

Now a 360 Sprint Car regular, DeMan was filling in for Ackland Racing teammate Austin Roes to work out any problems in the car for the upcoming Action Sprint Tour races on Monday and Tuesday at Ohsweken. The win was DeMan’s 13th in Crate Sprint Car competition at Ohsweken, which leads the all-time list. Lucas Smith finished second, Jacob Dykstra third, Jesse Costa fourth, and Eric Gledhill fifth. Smith once again left the night as the division points leader with 30 points over Gledhill.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars (32 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 3RS-Mack DeMan[1]; 2. 49L-Lucas Smith[2]; 3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[13]; 4. 4-Jesse Costa[3]; 5. 7-Eric Gledhill[7]; 6. BS39-Brett Stratford[4]; 7. 7W-Caleb Wood[6]; 8. 24A-AJ Lewis[10]; 9. 19D-Allan Downey[8]; 10. 74-Rob Neely[20]; 11. 2M-Steve Murdock[11]; 12. 94-Ryan Fraser[12]; 13. 88-Lance Erskine[23]; 14. 20-Johnny Miller[28]; 15. 2-Travis Hofstetter[24]; 16. 77T-Tyeller Powless[17]; 17. 38-Derek Miller[18]; 18. 14-Larry Gledhill[25]; 19. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[16]; 20. 51-Trevor Young[9]; 21. 28-Jordan Hill[27]; 22. 14T-Noelle Teal[26]; 23. 97-Sheldon Bender[21]; 24. (DNF) 16R-Seth Roy[19]; 25. (DNF) 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]; 26. (DNF) 99-Joshua Hill[15]; 27. (DNF) 29W-Tyler Ward[14]; 28. (DNF) 77E-Ashton VanEvery[22]

Hard Charger – Johnny Miller + 14

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 4-Jesse Costa[1]; 2. 3RS-Mack DeMan[4]; 3. 7W-Caleb Wood[6]; 4. 99-Joshua Hill[3]; 5. 16R-Seth Roy[5]; 6. 77T-Tyeller Powless[8]; 7. 14T-Noelle Teal[7]; 8. (DNF) 20-Johnny Miller[2]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 3. BS39-Brett Stratford[7]; 4. 2M-Steve Murdock[6]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[2]; 6. 2-Travis Hofstetter[4]; 7. 14-Larry Gledhill[8]; 8. MK8-Matt Hill[5]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:11.338

1. 19D-Allan Downey[7]; 2. 51-Trevor Young[3]; 3. 94-Ryan Fraser[2]; 4. 38-Derek Miller[1]; 5. 74-Rob Neely[4]; 6. 88-Lance Erskine[6]; 7. 28-Jordan Hill[8]; 8. 2W-Lee Winger[5]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:08.904

1. 49L-Lucas Smith[3]; 2. 24A-AJ Lewis[1]; 3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 4. 29W-Tyler Ward[5]; 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 6. 97-Sheldon Bender[7]; 7. 16X-Keegan Baker[4]; 8. 69K-Ken Hamilton[8]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:16.167

1. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 2. 14T-Noelle Teal[3]; 3. 28-Jordan Hill[2]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[7]; 5. MK8-Matt Hill[5]; 6. 16X-Keegan Baker[4]; 7. 69K-Ken Hamilton[8]; 8. (DNS) 2W-Lee Winger