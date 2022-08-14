T.J.’s Takeaways from the Final Night of the 61st Knoxville Nationals

Middle aged Donny Schatz was enjoying the moment on Saturday. Winning a Nationals in honor of his father is a story we will talk about for decades. The fan opinion on him is starting to turn as well as the cheers were more prevalent to boos. Part of it is fans starting to understand Schatz and some of it is the fans are starting to see person we often see in one-on-one situations when he is one of the most compelling people to interact with in the sport.

Schatz has been through a lot the past few years with the Ford engine development, his father passing away after a long fight with cancer, and other things that would be difficult for anyone to deal with. Schatz has steadily improved since Kings Royal weekend to the point where I considered him a favorite to win coming in her before the Nationals started.

At 45 years old though I don’t feel Donny Schatz is done winning these crown jewel races. We have the Jackson Nationals next week, the Williams Grove National Open, and other races coming up where I feel Schatz can get another victory. On top of that I it’s realistic that Schatz could win another Nationals title or two.

Saturday night we got to see one of the greatest drivers to sit in a sprint car put on a amazing performance, and with Schatz having more years behind him than he has in front of him in his driving career it was something I appreciated witnessing.