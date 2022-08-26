McHugh and Harding Win Features During Night Three of Chariots of Thunder

DARWIN, NT (August 26, 2022) — Lachlan McHugh and Daniel Harding scored feature event victories during the third round of the Chariots of Thunder series at Northline Speedway.

McHugh won the winged 410 sprint car portion of the program. The victory was McHugh’s eighth of the 2022 calendar year and second during the Chariots of Thunder Series, giving him two victories in three starts since returning from the United States. Jamie Veal and Brock Hallett rounded out the podium.

Harding won the midget car portion of the event, which was his second feature victory during the three events contested during Chariots of Thunder as well. Tom Payet, the winner of the opening round of Chariots of Thunder, and Matt Jackson rounded out the podium.

The Chariots of Thunder series concludes on Saturday with winged 410 sprint cars and midget cars. The race can be viewed live via the Northline Speedway facebook page.