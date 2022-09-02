Allstar Performance Event Calendar: September 2-5, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 2-5, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, September 2, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY North East Wingless Sprints Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Attica Ambush Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Attica Ambush Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Josh Burton Memorial Brewerton Speedway Brewerton, NY Empire Super Sprints Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Crowley’s Ridge Raceway Paragold, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Delaware International Speedway Delmar, DE USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Dodge County Fairgrounds Beaver Dam, WI Interstate Racing Association Dodge County Fairgrounds Beaver Dam, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA RaceSaver Nationals Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT ASCS Frontier Region Montana Round Up Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints I-75 Raceway Sweetwater, TN United Sprint Car Series Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Nodak Speedway Minot, ND Winged 410 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Qualifying Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Qualifying Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Qualifying Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Sharon Nationals Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA World of Outlaws Skagit Nationals the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Season Championship US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Winged Desert Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Joe Harz Tribute Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Joe Harz Tribute

Saturday, September 3, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Sprint Invaders Association Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Action Sprint Tour Labour Day Classic Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Labour Day Classic Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK United Sprint League Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Du Quoin, IL USAC Silver Crown Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA RaceSaver Nationals ECM Speedway Bermen, AL United Sprint Car Series Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT ASCS Frontier Region Montana Round Up Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Washington Midget Racing Association Fulton Speedway Fulton, NY Empire Super Sprints Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars No Points Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO ASCS National Tour Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars King of Non-Wing Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Elijah Hawkins Memorial Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Elijah Hawkins Memorial Mareeba Speedway Mareeba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Joe Hunt Magnetos 75th Anniversary Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Nor Cal Posse Shootout Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Interstate Racing Association Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Jimmy Hurrman Memorial Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Sharon Nationals / Lou Blaney Memorial Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA World of Outlaws Skagit Nationals Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Labor Day Weekend Bash Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Winged Desert Sprint Car Series Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO Non-Wing Sprint Cars Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, September 4, 2022

141 Speedway Marible, WI Interstate Racing Association 141 Speedway Marible, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series 35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Adams County Speedway Quincy, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USAC National Midget Car Series Fireman’s Nationals Benton Speedway Benton, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Bethany Speedway Bethany, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Action Sprint Tour Labour Day Classic Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Labour Day Classic Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Non-Wing 305 Sprint Cars Iron-Man 55 Crystal Motor Speedway Crystal, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Devil’s Bowl Speedway West Haven, VT Sprint Cars of New England Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA RaceSaver Nationals Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT ASCS Frontier Region Montana Round Up Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Bull Haulers Brawl Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Vince Osman Memorial Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warior Region LOS 360 Nationals Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midgets Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Joe Hunt Magnetos 75th Anniversary Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Nor Cal Posse Shootout Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Talladega Short Track Eastaboga, AL United Sprint Car Series Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Labor Day Weekend Bash Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pete Jacobs Memorial – $15,000 to Win

Monday, September, 5, 2022