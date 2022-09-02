Allstar Performance Event Calendar: September 2-5, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 2-5, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, September 2, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY North East Wingless Sprints
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Attica Ambush
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Attica Ambush
Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Josh Burton Memorial
Brewerton Speedway Brewerton, NY Empire Super Sprints
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Crowley’s Ridge Raceway Paragold, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
Delaware International Speedway Delmar, DE USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Dodge County Fairgrounds Beaver Dam, WI Interstate Racing Association
Dodge County Fairgrounds Beaver Dam, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA RaceSaver Nationals
Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT ASCS Frontier Region Montana Round Up
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints
I-75 Raceway Sweetwater, TN United Sprint Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Nodak Speedway Minot, ND Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Qualifying
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Qualifying
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Oswego Classic Qualifying
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Sharon Nationals
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA World of Outlaws Skagit Nationals
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Season Championship
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Winged Desert Sprint Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Joe Harz Tribute
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Joe Harz Tribute

Saturday, September 3, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Sprint Invaders Association
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Action Sprint Tour Labour Day Classic
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Labour Day Classic
Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK United Sprint League
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals
Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Du Quoin, IL USAC Silver Crown Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA RaceSaver Nationals
ECM Speedway Bermen, AL United Sprint Car Series
Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT ASCS Frontier Region Montana Round Up
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Washington Midget Racing Association
Fulton Speedway Fulton, NY Empire Super Sprints
Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars No Points
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO ASCS National Tour Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars King of Non-Wing
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Elijah Hawkins Memorial
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Elijah Hawkins Memorial
Mareeba Speedway Mareeba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints
Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Joe Hunt Magnetos 75th Anniversary
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Nor Cal Posse Shootout
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Interstate Racing Association
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Jimmy Hurrman Memorial
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Sharon Nationals / Lou Blaney Memorial
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA World of Outlaws Skagit Nationals
Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Labor Day Weekend Bash
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi 360 Winged Desert Sprint Car Series
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, September 4, 2022

141 Speedway Marible, WI Interstate Racing Association
141 Speedway Marible, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Adams County Speedway Quincy, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USAC National Midget Car Series Fireman’s Nationals
Benton Speedway Benton, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Bethany Speedway Bethany, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Action Sprint Tour Labour Day Classic
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Labour Day Classic
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Non-Wing 305 Sprint Cars Iron-Man 55
Crystal Motor Speedway Crystal, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway West Haven, VT Sprint Cars of New England
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals
Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars IMCA RaceSaver Nationals
Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT ASCS Frontier Region Montana Round Up
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Bull Haulers Brawl
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Vince Osman Memorial
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warior Region LOS 360 Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midgets
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Classic
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Classic
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Oswego Classic
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Joe Hunt Magnetos 75th Anniversary
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Nor Cal Posse Shootout
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Talladega Short Track Eastaboga, AL United Sprint Car Series
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Labor Day Weekend Bash
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pete Jacobs Memorial – $15,000 to Win

Monday, September, 5, 2022

Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA World of Outlaws
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Labor Day Classic
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Labor Day Classic