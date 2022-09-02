Allstar Performance Event Calendar: September 2-5, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 2-5, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, September 2, 2022
|Accord Speedway
|Accord, NY
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Attica Ambush
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Ambush
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Pottsville, PA
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Pottsville, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Josh Burton Memorial
|Brewerton Speedway
|Brewerton, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Crowley’s Ridge Raceway
|Paragold, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Delaware International Speedway
|Delmar, DE
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Dodge County Fairgrounds
|Beaver Dam, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Dodge County Fairgrounds
|Beaver Dam, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|IMCA RaceSaver Nationals
|Electric City Speedway
|Great Falls, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Montana Round Up
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Hartford Motor Speedway
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|I-75 Raceway
|Sweetwater, TN
|United Sprint Car Series
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Nodak Speedway
|Minot, ND
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Oswego Classic Qualifying
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Oswego Classic Qualifying
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Oswego Classic Qualifying
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Sharon Nationals
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|World of Outlaws
|Skagit Nationals
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Season Championship
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|USAC Midwest Racing Association
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|POWRi 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|POWRi 360 Winged Desert Sprint Car Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Joe Harz Tribute
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Joe Harz Tribute
Saturday, September 3, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Sprint Invaders Association
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Labour Day Classic
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Labour Day Classic
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown, IN
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|United Sprint League
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals
|Devil’s Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
|Du Quoin, IL
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|IMCA RaceSaver Nationals
|ECM Speedway
|Bermen, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Electric City Speedway
|Great Falls, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Montana Round Up
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Fulton Speedway
|Fulton, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Grandview Speedway
|Bechtelsville, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|No Points
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|ASCS National Tour
|Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|King of Non-Wing
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Elijah Hawkins Memorial
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Elijah Hawkins Memorial
|Mareeba Speedway
|Mareeba, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Orland Raceway
|Orland, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Joe Hunt Magnetos 75th Anniversary
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Nor Cal Posse Shootout
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Jimmy Hurrman Memorial
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Sharon Nationals / Lou Blaney Memorial
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|World of Outlaws
|Skagit Nationals
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Medford, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Sycamore Speedway
|Maple Park, IL
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Labor Day Weekend Bash
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|POWRi 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|POWRi 360 Winged Desert Sprint Car Series
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, September 4, 2022
|141 Speedway
|Marible, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|141 Speedway
|Marible, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Adams County Speedway
|Quincy, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Fireman’s Nationals
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Bethany Speedway
|Bethany, MO
|USAC Midwest Racing Association
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Labour Day Classic
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Labour Day Classic
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Non-Wing 305 Sprint Cars
|Iron-Man 55
|Crystal Motor Speedway
|Crystal, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|West Haven, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals
|Devil’s Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|IMCA RaceSaver Nationals
|Electric City Speedway
|Great Falls, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Montana Round Up
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Bull Haulers Brawl
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Vince Osman Memorial
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warior Region
|LOS 360 Nationals
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Focus Midgets
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Oswego Classic
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Oswego Classic
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Oswego Classic
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Joe Hunt Magnetos 75th Anniversary
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Nor Cal Posse Shootout
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Medford, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Talladega Short Track
|Eastaboga, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Labor Day Weekend Bash
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Pete Jacobs Memorial – $15,000 to Win
Monday, September, 5, 2022
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|World of Outlaws
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Labor Day Classic
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Labor Day Classic