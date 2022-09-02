Hangtown 100 registration is open for November event at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With the “Hangtown 100” coming up in November at Placerville Speedway we are pleased to announce that event registration is open for the much-anticipated show.

Simply visit https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online and fill out the online registration form. The form allows teams to register multiple entries, which also helps with hauler parking at the event. A parking plan is being put in place and a map is being formulated, therefore the sooner event officials can plan the better.

The Hangtown 100 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 17th, 18th and 19th marks the third ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. The USAC Midgets will be joined each night by BCRA and CLS Wingless Lightning Sprints.

Three-night Reserved ticket packages for the Hangtown 100 cost $120, while three-night General Admission packages are available for $100. Reserved seating will make up rows F-T and General Admission will be comprised of rows A-E. Pit pass combo upgrades are also available for $20 each day. To purchase your tickets visit www.hangtown100.com

Each purchase of a three-night ticket package also comes with the opportunity to win a ride in the Matt Wood Racing two-seater Midget at the event.

More details on the Hangtown 100, including the format, will be out as soon as they become available. Last season saw Ione, California’s Justin Grant pick up a big victory in the 100-lap feature, while Sutter’s Logan Seavey captured the overall Hangtown points championship for the three days.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

