Allstar Performance Event List: September 16-18, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 15-17, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, September 16, 2022

Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Midget Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA World of Outlaws Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Empire Super Sprints Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Sprint Cars of New England Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Action Sprint Tour Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Empire Super Sprints / Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series / Patriot Sprint Tour Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series US 30 Speedway Columbus, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Winged Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA All Star Circuit of Champions

Saturday, September 17, 2022

105 Motor Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Auburndale Speedway Winter Haven, FL Southern Sprint Car Series BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Interstate Racing Association Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Carins Speedway Edmonton, QLD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Carins Speedway Edmonton, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Crystal Motor Speedway Crystal, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Evan Mills Raceway Park Evan Mills, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Granite Sprint Car Series Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury, NE POWRi National Midget League Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury, NE United Rebel Sprint Series Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series Lake View Motor Speedway Nichols, SC Carolina Sprint Tour Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Action Sprint Tour Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Empire Super Sprints / Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series / Patriot Sprint Tour Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Senior Sprints Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Young Guns Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA Midwest Sprint Touring Series Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Shadyhill Speedway Medaryville, IN Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA Virginia Sprint Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars South Sound Speedway Rochester, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Star Speedway Epping, NH International Supermodified Association Star Speedway Epping, NH NEMA Star Speedway Epping, NH NEMA Lites Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Winged Sprint Cars Winchester Speedway Winchester, VA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Sunday, September 18, 2022