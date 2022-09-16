OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY SET TO FINISH 2022 SEASON WITH CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 15, 2022) – The 25th season of racing at Ohsweken Speedway concludes this weekend with the Inaugural Canadian Crate Sprint Car Nationals, and 18th Running of the Canadian (360) Sprint Car Nationals!

The largest gathering of Sprint Cars anywhere in the country since 2019 is anticipated this weekend; 40 cars are pre-entered in both the Crate Sprint Car and 360 Sprint Car divisions, with big money and prestige on the line for both. On-track activities commence with the traditional CSCN Test & Tune practice night on Thursday, September 15, followed by the Inaugural Canadian Crate Sprint Car Nationals on Friday, September 16, and 18th Running of the Canadian (360) Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 17.

18TH RUNNING OF THE CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS PRESENTED BY NITRO 54 AND ARROW EXPRESS

Saturday’s event features teams from the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series, Ohsweken Speedway Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division, Empire Super Sprints, Patriot Sprint Tour, and Southern Ontario Sprints. The A-Main winner will receive $10,000 and the prestigious title of Canadian Sprint Car Nationals victor, while all A-Main starters will receive a minimum of $1,000, and several special contingency awards are up for grabs. A full Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s Crate Sprint Car event is also on the Saturday schedule, with the winner set to claim either $5,000 or a brand new crate engine – whichever isn’t claimed on Friday.

Mitch Brown leads the Knights of Thunder standings by just five points over Cory Turner heading into the weekend, while 2019 Strickland’s Crate Sprint Car champion Nick Sheridan is eight points behind Turner. Brown is looking for a second Sprint Car championship to go with his 2015 SOS title, while Turner recently clinched both the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak and SOS championships for 2022.

Liam Martin has three Ohsweken wins this season, while Paulie Colagiovanni, Josh Hansen, Cory Turner, and Ryan Turner have two each, and Mikey Kruchka has one. Dunnville, Ontario driver Ryan Turner and Paulie Colagiovanni of Cicero, New York claimed the 16th and 17th editions of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on July 1 and August 15, respectively. Those drivers will face stiff competition from the likes of Quebec drivers Jordan Poirier and Dale Gosselin, New Yorkers Chuck Hebing, Jason Barney, and Matt Farnham, Pennsylvanian Jordan Thomas, and many more.

Poirier leads the ESS points standings heading into the weekend, and claimed the Knights of Thunder championship in 2021. Hebing is one of only 20 drivers to lead at least one lap in the CSCN A-Main, and has ten CSCN top ten finishes in 14 previous attempts. Barney and Thomas each have three CSCN top fives on their resumes, while Farnham was the runner-up in his first CSCN A-Main in 2019 after only a handful of 360 Sprint Car starts. Gosselin will be making his second CSCN attempt and claimed his first Knights of Thunder win at Brighton Speedway on Labour Day weekend.

Several drivers will be making their CSCN debuts and contending for the Rookie of the Nationals award this weekend, including Australian-turned-Iowan Lynton Jeffrey, and Kyle Phillips from Grand Island, New York; Phillips narrowly missed taking the SOS championship last weekend.

INAUGURAL CANADIAN CRATE NATIONALS PRESENTED BY NITRO 54

Friday’s event features the Crate Sprint Cars of the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s competing for a lucrative purse – the A-Main winner will be given the choice between a $5,000 prize or a brand new crate engine – and several special contingency awards. A full $3,000-to-win Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car event is also on the Friday schedule.

Jacob Dykstra leads the Action Sprint Tour standings heading into the weekend, while Lucas Smith will defend home turf as the 2022 Strickland’s Crate Sprint Car division champion. Darren Dryden has four Ohsweken wins under his belt this season, while Smith has three, Mike Bowman has two, and Dykstra and Eric Gledhill have one each. Brett Stratford and Jesse Costa were consistent contenders all year at Ohsweken, and took top five finishes in the points standings; both will be looking for their first wins of the season this weekend.

Several eastern Ontario drivers are sure to factor into the outcome, including Matt Billings, Lee Ladouceur, Jonah Mutton, while Quebec driver Mathieu Bardier has been a consistent AST contender as well. Dale Curran is also likely to be a contender; the Bowmanville, Ontario driver spent part of the season racing in California, and returned to claim his first Crate Sprint Car feature win on Labour Day weekend at Brighton Speedway.

CONTINGENCY AWARDS

Ohsweken Speedway officials wish to thank the following sponsors for their support of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals contingency award program:

September 17 – 360 Sprint Car Awards:

-A-Main Winner – Free Fire Suit (EPIC Racewear)

-Rookie of the Nationals – $250 (Slack Lumber)

-Bill Peer Memorial Best Appearing Car – $350 (Corr/Pak Merchandising)

-Travis Rutz Long Tow – $250 (Niagara Golf Lounge at Best Western Cairn Croft Hotel)

-Fastest Qualifier – $300 (Qwick Wick Fire Starter)

-Fastest Canadian Qualifier – $300 (Ohsweken Speedway)

-Hard Charger – $300 (Nitro 54 Variety)

-Larry Gartly Memorial Last Chance Hard Charger – $200 (Doddey Creek Agri Services)

September 16 – Crate Sprint Car Awards:

-A-Main Winner – Free Fire Suit (EPIC Racewear)

-Bill Peer Memorial Best Appearing Car – $350 (Corr/Pak Merchandising)

-Long Tow – $250 (Slack Lumber)

-Fastest Qualifier – $300 (Qwick Wick)

-Hard Charger – $300 (Nitro 54 Variety)

Race time is 7:30PM on both Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for tickets and more information.

Canadian (360) Sprint Car Nationals History

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals has been the annual season-closing event at Ohsweken Speedway since 2005, and brings together drivers and teams from the Empire Super Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders, Patriot Sprint Tour, Southern Ontario Sprints, and Ohsweken Speedway’s Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division, plus more teams and drivers from Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Canadian (360) Sprint Car Nationals – Winners List

2005 Kenny Jacobs – Holmesville, Ohio, USA

2006 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2007 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2008 Wayne Johnson – Mustang, Oklahoma, USA

2009 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2010 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2011 Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale, Texas, USA

2012 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec, Canada

2013 Shane Stewart – Bixby, Oklahoma, USA

2014 Jessica Zemken – Sprakers, New York, USA

2015 Bryan Howland – Auburn, New York, USA

2016 Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo, Indiana, USA

2017 Carson Macedo – Lemoore, California, USA

2018 Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo, Indiana, USA

2019 Scott Kreutter – Cheektowaga, New York, USA

2022 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario, Canada

2022 Paulie Colagiovanni – Cicero, New York, USA

2022 ???

