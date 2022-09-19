Williams Grove Sprints Tune Up For National Open Friday In Diamond Series Finale

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will be in action Friday night, September 23 when VP Racing Fuels presents Leffler Energy and York County Racing Club Night at the oval.

Action will include the season finale of the Hoosier Diamond Series as the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints race in the World of Outlaws National Open Tune Up race.

The 25-lap tune up race will pay $6,000 to the winner as the sprint cars get their last chance to prep for the following weekend’s 60th Anniversary Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws National Open.

The fastest driver in time trials will pick up $300 as the recipient of the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

Also racing Friday will be the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints in their final contest of the season after which the 2022 track champion will be crowned.

Carlisle’s Derek Locke leads the point standings by 250 markers over Doug Hammaker going into the final 358 race.

Lance Dewease leads Diamond Series points with a 310-point advantage going into the tune up on Friday.

Dewease has won both sprint car races held at the track so far in September.

The overall 2022 Wlliams Grove 410 sprint title chase now has Danny Dietrich trailing Freddie Rahmer by 205 markers with a total of 3 races remaining on the year.

Serving south central Pennsylvania and based in Lancaster, event sponsor Leffler Energy specializes in home heating and air conditioning services and installations.

Offering fuels including oils and propane, learn more about Leffler at www.lefflerenergy.com.

Adult general admission for September 16 is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.