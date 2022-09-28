Short Track Nationals Entry List Revealed at 60 and Counting!

By Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 27, 2022) – Just a couple of short days away from I-30 Speedway’s 35th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires, the early entry list is unveiled!

Currently there are 60 drivers entered to compete for the $15,041 winner’s share in the 35th STN finale with more expected over the next couple of days before the engines fire to life at the high-banked, ¼-mile clay oval.

The 60 entries hail from 14 different states as well as the Canadian province of Ontario.

A handful of drivers including reigning STN champion Blake Hahn along with Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Tony Bruce, Jr., Tim Crawley and Wayne Johnson will be aiming to add another STN title to the record. Fifty-five others will try to add their name to the prestigious list of Short Track Nationals champions.

The current entry list is as follows:

0 Eric Baldaccini (Cypress, TX)

1jr Steven Russell (Russellville, MO)

1x Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)

2c Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

4x Brad Bowden (Hernando, MS)

5L Dusty Young (Benton, AR)

5T Ryan Timms (Wheatland, OK)

8m Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

8r Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX)

9jr Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

10k Dewayne White (Byhalia, MS)

10p Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK)

12h Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

13 Chase Howard (Nesbit, MS)

13m Chance McCrary (Farmersville, TX)

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

15h Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

15J Jeremy Middleton (N. Little Rock, AR)

16 Steven Howell (Byhalia, MS)

16c Tylar Rankin (Angola, IN)

17 Ryan Bickett (Sioux Falls, SD)

17J Jerry Brey (Billings, MT)

17F Chad Frewaldt (Kansas City, KS)

17 Alex Lyles (Memphis, TN)

17 Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

21 Spencer Meredith (Hernando, MS)

21k Kevin Hinkle (Austin, AR)

22 Riley Goodno (Knoxville, IA)

22k Kaleb Poe (Scott, AR)

24 Jeffrey West (Atoka, TN)

26 Marshall Skinner (W. Memphis, AR)

27J Joseph Poe, Jr. (Scott, AR)

30 Joseph Miller (Cover, AR)

37 Ayden Gatewood (Caruthersville, MO)

38 Rick Pringle (Benton, AR)

39 Justin Sanders (Aromas, CA)

41 Colton Hardy (Phoenix, AZ)

42p Preston Perlmutter (San Antonio, TX)

45x Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

47 Dale Howard (Byhalia, MS)

47x Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ONT)

48 Wade Buttrey (Fairview, TX)

52 Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

55 Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

55 Donnie Howard (Nesbit, MS)

63 Chris Williams (Forney, TX)

67 Hayden Martin (Byhalia, MS)

69 Jamey Mooney (Heber Springs, AR)

71 Bradyn Baker (Benton, AR)

72 Jason Howell (Fort Worth, TX)

72p Gary Floyd (San Angelo, TX)

85 Josh McCord (Bossier City, LA)

87J Jace Park (Overland Park, KS)

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX)

91a Ernie Ainsworth (Bartlett, TN)

93 Chris Sweeney (Houston, TX)

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

132 Jamie Manley (Memphis, TN)

Racing action at I-30 Speedway fires off with Thursday’s ASCS Mid-South $5,646-to-win 15th Annual “Ralph Henson Tribute” that will also crown the 2022 I-30 Speedway Sprint Car champion.

The 35th Short Track Nationals officially fires to life with Friday’s preliminary event that culminates with a pair of $1,500-to-win “Twin 20s” before going into Saturday’s $15,041-to-win, $1,100-to-start STN championship finale.

Entries may still be submitted via the form at https://www.i-30speedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=760397.

Blake Hahn made it three STN wins in the past four years with a late move past Jordon Mallet last year, matching Steve Kinser’s three STN titles in the early years of the event while Hall of Famers Sammy Swindell and Gary Wright lead the way with five and four victories, respectively.

Other drivers with multiple STN wins include Paul McMahan and Tony Bruce, Jr., with single wins posted by the likes of Hafertepe, Jr., NASCAR star Christopher Bell, reigning World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray and John Gerloff.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 35th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: September 29 through October 1, 2022.

Thursday, September 29 – $5,646-to-win ASCS Mid-South sanctioned “15th Annual Ralph Henson Tribute”

Friday, September 30 – 35th Annual Short Track preliminary that culminates with $1,500-to-win “Twin 20’s” with top two from each feature locking into the STN finale.

Saturday, October 1 – 35th Annual Short Track Nationals championship finale.

The Mufflers: Leave ’em at home, no mufflers required for this weekend.

The Format: Friday’s preliminary event will be contested under a derivative of the All Star Circuit of Champions format, with group qualifying establishing heat race lineups with an invert of four in each heat race. The Friday preliminary will conclude with “Twin 20’s”, a pair of $1,500-to-win 20-lap “A” Main events.

The top two from each of the “Twin 20’s” will be locked into Saturday night’s “Dash for Cash” and the championship main event.

Friday events points accumulated will be carried over to Saturday night, with another set of heats utilizing passing points added to the Friday total to set the championship feature lineups. The top two in combined points from Friday night and the Saturday heat races with join Friday’s four lock-ins in the Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash”. The next eight in points will occupy STN championship feature positions 7-14 with the balance of the field in “B” and “C” Mains. Three will transfer from both “B” Mains to set the 20-car feature field. The 21st position is reserved for this year’s I-30 Speedway track champion if necessary.

The Feature Purse:

October 1, STN Finale: 1st – $15,041, 2nd – $7,500, 3rd – $5,000, 4th – $2,500, 5th – $2,000, 6th – $1,700, 7th – $1,600, 8th – $1,500, 9th – $1,450, 10th – $1,400, 11th – $1,350, 12th – $1,300, 13th – $1,200, 14th – $1,150, 15th – $1,100, 16th – $1,100, 17th- $1,100, 18th – $1,100, 19th – $1,100, 20th – $1,100.

September 30 STN Preliminary “Twin 20’s”: 1st – $1,500, 2nd – $750, 3rd – $650, 4th – $625, 5th – $600, 6th – $550, 7th – $525, 8th – $500, 9th – $450, 10th – $400, 11th – $350, 12th – $325, 13th – $300, 14th – $275, 15th – $250, 16th – $250, 17th – $250, 18th – $250, 19th – $250, 20th – $250.

The Past Winners:

2021-Blake Hahn

2020–Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2019-Blake Hahn

2018-Blake Hahn

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Tickets: Advance two-day tickets are $45.

Day of show prices are $20 on Friday and $30 on Saturday.

Children under 12 are admitted free on both nights.

To order tickets or for more information, check online at https://i-30speedway.com/short-track-nationals/ or call the track at 501-455-4567.

Pit passes are $40 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

The Broadcast: If you can’t make it to the STN to catch all the breathtaking action in person, no need to fret as you can catch it all live online at www.floracing.com.

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.