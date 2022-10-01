Bowman And Dykstra Finish in Dead Heat Friday at Humberstone

From Tommy Goudge

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. (September 30, 2022) — Mike Bowman and Jacob Dykstra were declared co-winners of the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s Crate Sprint Car A-Main at Humberstone Speedway on Friday night.

Lance Erskine and Tyeller Powless drew front row starting spots for the 25 lap A-Main; the yellow flag quickly appeared when Powless and Allan Downey made contact, causing Downey to spin and collect championship contender Mathieu Bardier. The contact appeared to damage Bardier’s front end, but his crew made repairs to get him back on track.

Erskine took the lead on the restart, but Bowman quickly advanced to take the lead on lap four with championship points leader Jacob Dykstra in hot pursuit. Another yellow flag was needed for a Sheldon Bender spin which collected John Cadman and Brian Nanticoke, and title contender Darren Dryden used the restart to take third from Erskine.

Bowman and Dykstra made daring moves in traffic as the race wound to a conclusion. Dykstra cleared several lapped cars in turns one and two on the last lap, but it appeared he was going to run out of time. Bowman slowed to avoid Ashton VanEvery’s stopped car in turn four, however, which allowed Dykstra to cross under the checkered flag side-by-side with Bowman. Electronic timing and scoring showed a tie between the two down to the thousandth of a second, leading officials to declare a dead heat. Bowman and Dykstra shared the win, while Dryden, Erskine, and Powless rounded out the top five.

The Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s Crate Sprint Car championship will be decided at Humberstone Speedway on Saturday, October 1. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.

Action Sprint Tour

Humberstone Speedway

Port Colborne, Ontario

Friday, September 30, 2022

Heat Race #1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden, Freelton [2]

2. 88-Lance Erskine, Brantford [1]

3. 77T-Tyeller Powless, Ohsweken [6]

4. 16X-Keegan Baker, Ancaster [3]

5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, Ohsweken [5]

6. 31-Dale Curran, Bowmanville [7]

7. 85C-Cam MacKinnon, Ridgeway [4]

Heat Race #2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 19D-Allan Downey, Hamilton [1]

2. 19-Mathieu Bardier, Pierreville, Quebec [6]

3. BS39-Brett Stratford, Wainfleet [2]

4. 97-Sheldon Bender, Ethel [4]

5. 39-Jonah Mutton, Brighton [7]

6. 28-Cameron Thomson, Hamilton [5]

7. 9C-Brian Nanticoke, Ohsweken [3]

Heat Race #3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 71-Mike Bowman, St. Catharines [1]

2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, Port Colborne [3]

3. 20-Johnny Miller, Six Nations [5]

4. 4B-Darrell Pelletier, Port Perry [4]

5. 71C-John Cadman, Smithville [2]

6. 08-Steven Beckett, Fonthill [6]

7. 21-Braedan Burning, Ohsweken [7]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

T1. 71-Mike Bowman[5]

T1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[8]

3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]

4. 88-Lance Erskine[1]

5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]

6. 20-Johnny Miller[7]

7. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[12]

8. 31-Dale Curran[15]

9. 19-Mathieu Bardier[6]

10. 08-Steven Beckett[17]

11. 39-Jonah Mutton[10]

12. 19D-Allan Downey[3]

13. 71C-John Cadman[16]

14. 97-Sheldon Bender[11]

15. BS39-Brett Stratford[9]

16. 16X-Keegan Baker[13]

17. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[19]

18. 28-Cameron Thomson[20]

19. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[18]

20. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[14]

21. 21-Braedan Burning[21]