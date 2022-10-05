18th Annual Meents Memorial Returns to I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi/Xtreme

From Powri

Belleville, IL. (10/4/22) Continuing with the highly successful change of location and extension of racing dates, the 18th Annual Charlene Meents presented by Priority Aviation Services LLC will once again tackle the red-clay and fast times of I-44 Riverside Speedway for a two-day open-wheel spectacle on October 14-15 honoring the groundbreaking innovator of our sport.

Charlene Meents, a longtime officer, and race official for the MARA midgets served in all capacities, including President during her 27 years of active tenure. During this time, she was instrumental in some keynote races that took place in the 1980s and 1990s. In addition to great races at tracks like Little-Belleville, Macon, and Pevely, just to name a few, she was also a big factor in MARA’s involvement in races such as the Belleville Nationals, the Wolverine Nationals, and the first running of what is now the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Classes Scheduled to compete in the 18th Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Priority Aviation Services at I-44 Riverside Speedway October 14-15 include the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota; as well as the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Outlaw 600cc Micros.

Friday, October 14th | I-44 Riverside Speedway Details:

Pit Gates Open – 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15 PM to 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Friday, October 14th | I-44 Riverside Speedway Pricing:

General Admission: $20.00

Youth Ages 6-12: $10.00

5 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Saturday, October 15th | I-44 Riverside Speedway Details:

Pit Gates Open – All Day

Drivers Registration – 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to follow.

Saturday, October 15th | I-44 Riverside Speedway Pricing:

General Admission: $25.00

Youth Ages 6-12: $10.00

5 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

With bonus money also up for grabs for heat race winners, the highest competitor in passing points, non-transfers, hard-chargers, as well as lap sponsors, and a $5000 payday to the midget feature winner Saturday night all the top stars and cars should be at I-44 Riverside on October 14-15.

Details about I-44 Riverside, in Oklahoma City Oklahoma, such as Ticket Information, Points Standings, and Driver Profiles can be found online at www.I44riversidespeedway.com.

More information about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.