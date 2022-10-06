Unfavorable weather at Atomic Speedway cancels this weekend’s Xtreme Outlaw events

From Nick Graziano

WAVERLY, OH (Oct. 5, 2022) – With forecasted freezing temperatures in the low 30’s at Atomic Speedway this weekend, track and Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series officials have decided to cancel this weekend’s events, (Oct. 7-8). This decision was made with the fans, competitors, and their equipment in mind.

It will not be made up.

Those who purchased tickets in advance to the event can contact the speedway at 740-703-9749.

The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation will conclude its inaugural championship season at Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the Texas Non-Wing Nationals, Oct. 28-29. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

