Locke Claims Third 358 Sprint Title In A Row At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Carlisle’s Derek Locke wrapped up his third Williams Grove Speedway 358 sprint track title in a row on September 23 in the final race of the year for the 358s at the historic oval.

That finish along with wins on May 20, July 15 and September 2 plus a sixth on June 10 and a third on June 24 netted Locke the season crown.

Locke becomes just the third driver in history at Williams Grove to win three 358 sprint titles in a row, joining Pat Cannon, 2010 – 2012 and Kevin Nouse from 2016 – 2018.

No drivers own more 358 sprint track titles than Cannon or Nouse who each have five to their credit. Cory Haas is a four-time champion

Division titlist Locke started out the 2022 season riding a nine race, two season win streak that he stretched to 10 in a row and three seasons before it came to an end on June 10, 2022.

Locke’s father Howie scored the 358 sprint track title at Williams Grove in 1992.

Finishing second through fifth in the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint point standings for the season was Doug Hammaker, Steve Owings, Tyler Brehm and Kody Hartlaub.

Hartlaub of Hanover was voted the 2022 Rookie of the Year in the division.

Sixth through 10th in the final standings were Frankie Herr, Chad Criswell, Cody Fletcher, Matt Findley and Chris Frank.

