Matt Westfall and Ray Marshall Motorsports sweep Gas City’s Fall Festival of Speed; Cocopah ahead

FOREST, Ohio (October 24, 2022) – It was a weekend to remember for Matt Westfall and Ray Marshall Motorsports, as the Ohio-based non-wing sprint car program rolled into the Hoosier State and dominated, ultimately sweeping Gas City I-69 Speedway’s fourth annual Fall Festival of Speed with back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22.

Westfall, now a six-time sprint car winner in 2022 including three during BOSS Series competition, earned his pair of triumphs in fantastic fashion, utilizing a rally from near-midpack on Friday before outdueling Anton Hernandez in Saturday’s finale. In fact, Westfall started Saturday’s $3,000-to-win Fall Festival of Speed nightcap from the pole position, forced to battle with Hernandez early before losing the top spot officially on lap five. The Pleasant Hill, Ohio, native would go on to reclaim command with ten to go, kicking-off Gas City’s season finale with lucky dash and heat race victories.

Although lining up eighth on Friday’s grid, Westfall wasted little time, taking charge on lap 15 of 25 before a late race caution forced a green-white-checkered finish. Without saying, Westfall held strong for the $2,000 share.

“We’re rolling now and it feels good,” Westfall concluded, driver of Ray Marshall’s Buckeye Machine Fabricators, Inc./Hempy Water/DPI Ink/No. 33M Bumblebee Express. “It’s good to have this kind of momentum before heading west with USAC. We have a lot of travel and a few big weekends ahead, so to have this level of momentum and confidence is important.”

Matt Westfall and Ray Marshall Motorsports will continue their 2022 campaign with a USAC National Sprint Cars doubleheader at Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Arizona, on Friday and Saturday, October 28-29.

2020 Wins: 4 (Gas City I-69 Speedway – July 17), (Kokomo Speedway – BOSS – August 29) (I-96 Speedway – BOSS – September 25) (I-96 Speedway – GLTS – October 9)

2021 Wins: 2 (Kokomo Speedway – April 9) (Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – July 24 – BOSS Series)

2021 Championships: Buckeye Outlaws Sprint Series (BOSS)

2022 Wins: 6 (I-96 Speedway | June 3rd | BOSS Series), (Waynesfield Raceway Park | July 3 | BOSS Series), (Gas City I-69 Speedway | August 12), (Fremont Speedway | August 13 | BOSS Series) (Gas City I-69 Speedway | Fall Festival of Speed | October 21) (Gas City I-69 Speedway | Fall Festival of Speed | October 22)