Inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Season Concludes; Shane Cockrum Deemed Champion

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 31, 2022) – The inaugural season for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation has officially ended with no suitable reschedule date for the season finale available.

Points leader Shane Cockrum, and the Amati Racing team, have been deemed the 2022 champions, claiming the inaugural $20,000 title check.

“This is obviously not how we wanted to end the inaugural season for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars,” said Xtreme Outlaw Series Director Casey Shuman. “I want to thank all the drivers and teams that supported the Series this year and congratulate Shane Cockrum and Shane Wade on winning the inaugural championship. I look forward to bigger and better things for the Series in the future.”

The season finale at Devil’s Bowl Speedway was canceled due to rain. Series officials searched for a suitable replacement but with none available were forced to conclude the season at its current standings.

That left Cockrum, of Benton, IL, as the historic first Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series champion with Alex Bright, in second, and Jake Swanson, in third, rounding out the podium.

FULL POINTS: CLICK HERE

In eight races this year, the Series saw five different winners. CJ Leary won the inaugural race at Volusia Speedway Park in February, followed by Thomas Meseraull picking up the win on the second night in Florida. Leary then became the Series’ first multi-time winner with his victory at Lake Ozark Speedway

Brady Bacon picked up the win during the Series’ second visit to Lake Ozark. Then, Alex Bright and Jake Swanson also became first-time winners with the Series during the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

Swanson went on to make history winning the next two events and becoming the Series’ first three-time winner.

The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation is scheduled to commence its 2023 season during DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

The Xtreme Outlaw Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Low-E Insulation (Presenting sponsor of the non-wing Sprint Car Series), Toyota (Presenting sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: DRC Chassis, K1 Race Gear, Pace Dyno Services, TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.