BUDDY’S RECORD BREAKING SEASON 2022 USAC MIDGET SEASON REVIEW

Speedway, Indiana (November 29, 2022)………Buddy Kofoid’s first USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in 2021 was a special one. In the immediacy of it all, he admitted that the feeling would be difficult to top.

However, when the prospect of back-to-back titles raced into his mind, he felt that he still had something to prove.

“I feel like that would cement myself in the record books of USAC,” Kofoid stated before the start of the 2022 season.

In turn, Kofoid put together one of the most spectacularly excellent seasons in the history of the series. Not to mention, it seemed fitting that the 67th year of USAC National Midget competition belonged to the Penngrove, Calif. native in car number 67.

At the finish line, Kofoid delivered a record-extending 12th entrant title to Keith Kunz Motorsports and the 10th for Curb-Agajanian. Kunz’s previous series entrant championships came in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

In a dominant year from beginning to end, Kofoid became the first driver to repeat as champion since Bryan Clauson in 2010-11. He became the 12th to achieve the feat, joining such luminaries as Shorty Templeman (1956-57-58), Jimmy Davies (1960-61-62), Jason Leffler (1997-98-99), Mike McGreevy (1965-66), Mel Kenyon (1967-68), Sleepy Tripp (1975-76), Stevie Reeves (1992-93), Tony Stewart (1994-95), Dave Darland (2001-02) and Jerry Coons Jr. (2006-07).

A plethora of statistics showcase how resoundingly prolific Kofoid was throughout his 2022 season. Yet, possibly none are more pertinent than his win percentage.

Kofoid’s 13 feature victories in 32 series races place his win percentage at 40.63 percent. That’s the highest single season winning percentage in series history in terms of a driver’s victories compared to the number of total events on the schedule. The previous mark was held by Christopher Bell’s seven wins in 18 scheduled races (38.9%) in 2014.

Furthermore, Kofoid’s baker’s dozen victories on the year made him one of just five drivers to reach at least 13 triumphs in a USAC National Midget season, which trails only Kenyon’s 17 in 1967 and 14 in 1969; Rich Vogler’s 16 in 1988; and equaled the 13 triumphant performances Sleepy Tripp posted in 1975.

Kofoid got his work finished early as well, wrapping up the championship with three races remaining, and winning by a total margin of 203 points, the most lopsided difference between first and second since 18 summers ago in 2004, and the ninth most substantial point differential in series history.

The scalding late-Spring run by Kofoid reached the level of “white hot” after reeling off four consecutive victories at Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway as well as Illinois’ Tri-City Speedway and at Indiana’s Bloomington and Lawrenceburg Speedways, making him the first to win four-straight with the series since Kyle Larson between 2012-2013.

Kofoid’s second Indiana Midget Week title in as many seasons put him in exclusive company alongside Shane Cottle (2005-06) and Rico Abreu (2014-15) as the only individuals to reach the pinnacle of the annual weeklong Hoosier state mini-series in back-to-back seasons.

Using the cushion as a ramp and the outside concrete wall as a launching pad of sorts, Kofoid pulled out all the stops to win what he claimed as the biggest win of his midget career in August during the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Closing out the season in November in his California homeland, Kofoid won three of seven, including a masterful performance at his home track of Placerville Speedway where he captured victory in the Hangtown 100.

Kofoid owned every statistical category with most wins (13), laps led (326), top-fives (27), top-tens (29), fast qualifying times (5) and heat race wins (9), which he shared with Thomas Meseraull and Bryant Wiedeman.

Despite all the honors and accolades from the prior year, this one was different for Kofoid, and the evidence was evident in the driver’s seat right from the word ‘go.’

“I felt like I was more conservative last year than I have been all year this year,” Kofoid acknowledged. “I still ran hard but, mentally, it felt different. This year, I felt a night and day difference. I feel way different as a driver, and I feel like our cars were better than they’ve ever been. I feel like I was better than I’d ever been in a midget. Even (crew chief) Jarrett (Martin) was as good as he’s ever been. That’s what it takes to win championships.”

Any sense of timidness on Kofoid’s part was displayed on his qualifying runs. In his first two full season with the series, he’d achieved only one fast time. In 2022 alone, he picked up five, tops in the series. Setting the tone early and often regularly put Kofoid in a favorable position, both mentally and on the starting lineups. The dividends of making all facets of his game function at max level brought a dominant championship season to fruition.

“It’s funny,” Kofoid laughed. “Last year, really the last two years, we’ve had trouble starting the night with qualifying. But I felt this year, we’ve been pretty good qualifiers and then we performed well in the heat races and in the feature, I felt like I could come from anywhere and have a really good chance at winning the race.”

A solid crew to work alongside is the backbone of any semblance of success in auto racing. Boasting the cream of the crop on their squad, with reigning USAC Chief Mechanic of the Year Jarrett Martin at the helm of his Mobil 1 – Toyota – TRD/Bullet By Spike/Speedway Toyota, Kofoid has a prime set-up to do his job at the level he aspires to.

“Jarrett is on his game all the time and does not give up,” Kofoid praised. “I go back to when we use to live together when he’d bring all his notes home and he’d be out there until 10 or 11 o’clock at night after he got home from working on all our cars at 6 o’clock. He is definitely the man and is one of the main reasons why we are so successful, and I feel like our friendship has been a big part in that. We just clicked and I feel that’s what it takes to win championships.”

Among the other marquee headlines from a year of USAC National Midget racing came in the month of November at Placerville when Tanner Carrick notched his first series victory in three seasons, which was the 134th for the venerable Keith Kunz Motorsports team, breaking the all-time series record of 133 held by Steve Lewis.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) earned his best career points finish with a runner-up placing in the standings. In April, he etched his name into the books as the first driver to capture three consecutive series feature victories to begin a season at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway. To cap off the year, Grant earned a hard-fought victory in the 81st running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at California’s Ventura Raceway. The victory made Grant the seventh driver to win both the season opener and closer in the same year, joining Parnelli Jones (1964), Rich Vogler (1984), Billy Boat (1996), Jason Leffler (1999), Tony Stewart (2000), Tanner Thorson (2020) and Justin Grant (2022).

In another series record, there was a lead change in 31 of the 32 feature events run throughout the year with only Thomas Meseraull leading in wire-to-wire fashion during a contentious contest at Tri-State Speedway during Indiana Midget Week. Meseraull tallied three wins and made his first career presence on the podium of the final series standings.

Three first-time USAC National Midget winners emerged in 2022 with Mitchel Moles scoring on three occasions, including in his first visit to Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in September. His sixth place finish in the standings rewarded him with Rookie of the Year honors.

Additionally, Jacob Denney became Ohio’s first USAC National Midget winner since Teddy Beach in 2005 when he collected his first series win during Indiana Midget Week at Lincoln Park Speedway. Meanwhile, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car standout Carson Macedo picked up his first in a rare series start late in the year at California’s Merced Speedway.

Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) won three times and finished fifth in the series standings for 2022, highlighted by his 100-lap effort at South Dakota’s Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals in July.

McIntosh was also one of six drivers to start all 32 series feature events throughout the year along with Grant, Kofoid, Moles, Kaylee Bryson and Bryant Wiedeman. Late in the year, Kofoid and McIntosh became the second and third drivers, respectively, to record more than 100 consecutive USAC National Midget starts, reaching a stratosphere that only Tracy Hines had previously reached with 131 between 2009-15.

It was the most successful year for women on the USAC National Midget circuit. In September, Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) led 18 laps and finished as the runner-up at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway, equaling Sarah McCune’s second place result at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway in 1999 as the best ever finish by woman in series history. Bryson’s run was the best ever by a woman on dirt, however.

Prior to the season, no woman had ever recorded four fast qualifying times in her entire career. In what was her Rookie year in 2022, Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.) set fast time on four occasions.

The storyline that made a buzz throughout the racing world came in June at Lincoln Park where the top-four fastest times during qualifying were turned in by four women: fast-time Avedisian, second quickest Kaylee Bryson, third fastest Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.) and fourth overall Mariah Ede (Fresno, Calif.).

Bryson tied Holly Shelton (2016) for the best ever finish in the point standings by a woman, taking seventh in the rundown. Reimer finished 10th in points, making this the first time that multiple women have appeared inside the top-10 of the final standings. In June, Bryson also became the new all-time leader in USAC National Midget feature starts by a woman with her 54th.

2022 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Buddy Kofoid

Entrant Champion: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67

Rookie of the Year: Mitchel Moles

Most Feature Wins: 13-Buddy Kofoid

Laps Led: 326-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Fives: 27-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Tens: 29-Buddy Kofoid

Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Buddy Kofoid

Heat/Qualifying Race Wins: 9-Buddy Kofoid, Thomas Meseraull & Bryant Wiedeman

Feature Starts: 32-Kaylee Bryson, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Mitchel Moles & Bryant Wiedeman

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: Nov 26: Ventura Raceway – Kyle Larson (22nd to 2nd)

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Champion: Cannon McIntosh

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 11: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Feb 12: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Apr 22: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Apr 23: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 2: Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN (I)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN (I)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN (I)

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN (I)

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #61)

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN (I)

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08)

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD (A)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD (A)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD (A)

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08)

Jul 12: Red Dirt Raceway | Meeker, OK (M)

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

Jul 13: Solomon Valley Raceway | Beloit, KS (M)

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE (M)

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (CB Industries #89)

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE (M) (F)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Aug 3-4: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Speedway, IN (F)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 9: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08)

Sep 10: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (CB Industries #89)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH (F)

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89x)

Oct 7: Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL (F)

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (CB Industries #89)

Oct 8: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway | Bakersfield, CA

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #2J)

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA (A)

WINNER: Tanner Carrick (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71m)

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA (A)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA (F)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA

WINNER: Carson Macedo (Dyson Motorsport #99AU)

Nov 23: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, CA

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2,141 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

2 1,938 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3 1,682 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

4 1,669 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

5 1,666 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

6 1,637 (R) Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

7 1,544 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

8 1,306 (R) Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

9 1,290 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

10 1,244 Taylor Reimer, Bixby, Okla.

11 1214 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

12 1031 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

13 1021 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.

14 977 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

15 956 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

16 930 (R) Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.

17 783 (R) Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.

18 760 (R) Chase McDermand, Springfield, Ill.

19 621 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

20 596 Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.

21 585 (R) Jace Park, Overland Park, Kan.

22 575 (R) Cade Lewis, Bakersfield, Calif.

23 504 Maria Cofer, Macdoel, Calif.

24 488 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

25 432 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

26 428 (R) Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.

27 420 Trey Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.

28 419 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

29 397 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

30 365 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

31 297 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

32 264 (R) Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, Calif.

33 236 (R) Travis Buckley, Auckland, N.Z.

34 210 (R) Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pa.

35 194 Sam Johnson, Saint Peters, Mo.

36 113 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

37 98 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.

38 87 (R) Kaidon Brown, Sydney, NSW

39 63 (R) Adam Taylor, Dwight, Ill.

40 59 (R) J.R. Ewing, Phillipsburg, Kan.

41 56 (R) Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

42 34 (R) Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Fla.

43 10 (R) Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, La.

(R) = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 2,141 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

2 1,938 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#2J)

3 1,710 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#7x)

4 1,669 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#01)

5 1,666 Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#08)

6 1,637 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#89)

7 1,544 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71)

8 1,496 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#97)

9 1,297 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#25K)

10 1,142 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#9m)

11 1107 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19)

12 1032 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25)

13 982 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#61)

14 956 Rudeen Racing, Liberty Lake, Wash. (#26)

15 930 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#84)

16 910 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#19m)

17 840 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

18 827 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71m)

19 775 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#87)

20 720 Abacus Racing, Indianapolis, Ind. (#57)

21 600 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#40)

22 568 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#97K)

23 505 Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#08x)

24 452 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71K)

25 428 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71E)

26 419 Glenn Styres Racing, Ohsweken, Ont. (#3G)

27 397 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71p)

28 377 TKH Motorsports, Sweet Springs, Mo. (#21H)

29 345 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25m)

30 331 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#83)

31 264 Western Speed Racing, Morgan Hill, Calif. (#40B)

32 226 BSL Racing, Auckland, N.Z. (#7NZ)

33 194 Sam Johnson Racing, O’Fallon, Mo. (#72J)

34 155 Clauson Marshall Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#39BC)

35 102 Chris Lewis, Jackson, Mo. (#51B)

36 98 Brian Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. (#25B)

37 63 Adam Taylor Motorsports, Wheatfield, Ind. (#7)

38 59 J.R. Ewing, Phillipsburg, Kan. (#2c)

39 56 Gray Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#06)

40 34 Team OMR, Fort Myers, Fla. (#41)

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1,637 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

2 1,306 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

3 930 Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.

4 783 Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.

5 760 Chase McDermand, Springfield, Ill.

6 585 Jace Park, Overland Park, Kan.

7 575 Cade Lewis, Bakersfield, Calif.

8 428 Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.

9 264 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, Calif.

10 236 Travis Buckley, Auckland, N.Z.

11 210 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pa.

12 87 Kaidon Brown, Sydney, NSW

13 63 Adam Taylor, Dwight, Ill.

14 59 J.R. Ewing, Phillipsburg, Kan.

15 56 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

16 34 Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Fla.

17 10 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, La.

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

13-Buddy Kofoid (Apr 23 at Port City Raceway, Jun 2 at Tri-City Speedway, Jun 3 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 4 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jul 8 at Huset’s Speedway, Jul 9 at Huset’s Speedway, Jul 16 at Jefferson County Speedway, Aug 4 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sep 10 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, Sep 22 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Nov 18 at Placerville Speedway, Nov 19 at Placerville Speedway & Nov 23 at Merced Speedway)

5-Justin Grant (Feb 11 at Bubba Raceway Park, Feb 12 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 22 at Port City Raceway & Oct 8 at Tri-State Speedway & Nov 26 at Ventura Raceway)

3-Cannon McIntosh (Jun 11 at Kokomo Speedway, Jul 10 at Huset’s Speedway & Sep 9 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex)

3-Thomas Meseraull (Jun 5 at Tri-State Speedway, Jul 13 at Solomon Valley Raceway & Nov 15 at Bakersfield Speedway)

3-Mitchel Moles (Jul 15 at Jefferson County Speedway, Sep 23 at Eldora Speedway & Oct 7 at Wayne County Speedway)

1-Tanner Carrick (Nov 17 at Placerville Speedway)

1-Jacob Denney (Jun 9 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Carson Macedo (Nov 22 at Merced Speedway)

1-Ryan Timms (Jul 12 at Red Dirt Raceway)

1-Chris Windom (Sep 24 at Eldora Speedway)

FEATURE LAPS LED

326-Buddy Kofoid

166-Cannon McIntosh

139-Justin Grant

109-Thomas Meseraull & Mitchel Moles

47-Ryan Timms

45-Jacob Denney

38-Chance Crum

29-Tanner Carrick

27-Carson Macedo

25-Spencer Bayston

23-Chris Windom

22-Chase McDermand

19-Jerry Coons Jr.

18-Jade Avedisian & Kaylee Bryson

16-Zach Daum

12-Cade Lewis

11-Brenham Crouch

6-Taylor Reimer

5-Tanner Thorson

3-Daison Pursley

2-Jake Andreotti & Bryant Wiedeman

1-Michael Pickens

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

27-Buddy Kofoid

17-Justin Grant

12-Cannon McIntosh

11-Thomas Meseraull

8-Zach Daum, Jacob Denney & Mitchel Moles

7-Bryant Wiedeman

6-Brenham Crouch

5-Kaylee Bryson

4-Chance Crum & Logan Seavey

3-Jade Avedisian, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Larson, Jason McDougal, Tanner Thorson, Ryan Timms & Chris Windom

2-Spencer Bayston, Alex Bright, Tanner Carrick, Kyle Cummins, Carson Macedo, Michael Pickens & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Jake Andreotti, Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Shane Golobic, Chase McDermand, Ethan Mitchell, Jace Park & Daison Pursley

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

29-Buddy Kofoid

25-Justin Grant

23-Cannon McIntosh

19-Thomas Meseraull & Bryant Wiedeman

17-Mitchel Moles

15-Kaylee Bryson

14-Zach Daum & Jacob Denney

13-Brenham Crouch & Logan Seavey

9-Chance Crum

8-Ethan Mitchell

6-Tanner Carrick, Jason McDougal, Taylor Reimer & Tanner Thorson

5-Spencer Bayston, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Shane Golobic & Carson Macedo

4-Brady Bacon, Dominic Gorden, Chase McDermand, Chris Windom, Jade Avedisian & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Emerson Axsom, Alex Bright, Kyle Larson & Ryan Timms

2-C.J. Leary, Jace Park, Michael Pickens & Daison Pursley

1-Jake Andreotti, Maria Cofer, Colby Copeland, Trey Gropp, Anton Hernandez, Sam Johnson, Kyle Jones, Cade Lewis & Hayden Reinbold

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

5-Buddy Kofoid

4-Jade Avedisian

3-Mitchel Moles

2-Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh & Taylor Reimer

1-Tanner Carrick, Maria Cofer, Chance Crum, Shane Golobic, Jason McDougal, Ethan Mitchell, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Tanner Thorson

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., Pit Stop USA & Rod End Supply)

9-Buddy Kofoid, Thomas Meseraull & Bryant Wiedeman

7-Justin Grant

6-Kaylee Bryson, Cannon McIntosh & Ethan Mitchell

5-Zach Daum & Logan Seavey

4-Jade Avedisian, Jerry Coons Jr., Jacob Denney & Mitchel Moles

3-Brenham Crouch, Dominic Gorden, Cade Lewis, Jace Park, Taylor Reimer & Chris Windom

2-Emerson Axsom, Kaidon Brown, Maria Cofer, Tyler Courtney, C.J. Leary, Chase McDermand, Jason McDougal, Tanner Thorson & Ryan Timms

1-Jake Andreotti, Brady Bacon, Ryan Bernal, Alex Bright, Tanner Carrick, Chance Crum, Kyle Cummins, Michael Faccinto, Tony Gomes, Trey Gropp, Chase Johnson, Kyle Jones, Carson Macedo, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, Hayden Reinbold, Daniel Robinson & Jody Rosenboom

SEMI WINS: (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

3-Jade Avedisian & Jace Park

2-Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant & Chase McDermand

1-Chance Crum, Corey Day, Carson Macedo, Cannon McIntosh, Joe B. Miller, Mitchel Moles, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Tanner Thorson, Ryan Timms, Daniel Whitley & Bryant Wiedeman

C-MAIN WINS:

1-Austin Barnhill, Blake Bower, Mariah Ede, Dominic Gorden, Ethan Mitchell & Ryan Timms

FEATURE STARTS

32-Kaylee Bryson, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Mitchel Moles & Bryant Wiedeman

31-Thomas Meseraull

27-Taylor Reimer

26-Jacob Denney

25-Brenham Crouch, Hayden Reinbold & Logan Seavey

22-Ethan Mitchell

20-Jade Avedisian

18-Chance Crum & Chase McDermand

17-Zach Daum

16-Dominic Gorden

13-Cade Lewis, Jason McDougal & Jace Park

12-Maria Cofer

10-Trey Gropp, Tanner Thorson & Ryan Timms

9-Kyle Cummins

8-Emerson Axsom & Tanner Carrick

7-Jake Andreotti, Spencer Bayston, Jerry Coons Jr., Mariah Ede, Daison Pursley & Chris Windom

6-Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Shane Golobic, Carson Macedo & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Blake Brannon, Sam Johnson, Daniel Whitley & Michael Pickens

4-Corey Joyner

3-Jonathan Beason, Colby Copeland, Kyle Larson, Joe B. Miller & Alex Schriever

2-Tanner Berryhill, Kaidon Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Braden Chiaramonte, Tyler Courtney, Corey Day, J.R. Ewing, Michael Faccinto, Andrew Felker, Luke Icke, Kyle Jones, Kameron Key, C.J. Leary, Michael Magic, Shannon McQueen, Gavin Miller, Ben Rhodes, Jody Rosenboom, Karter Sarff & Adam Taylor

1-Oliver Akard, Chris Baue, Frank Beck, Lance Bennett, Ryan Bernal, Dylan Bloomfield, Jakeb Boxell, Chase Briscoe, Travis Buckley, Andrew Deal, Brody Fuson, Tony Gomes, Rylan Gray, Noah Harris, Anton Hernandez, Chase Johnson, Trey Marcham, Daniel Robinson, Alex Sewell, Matt Sherrell, Bryan Stanfill, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jake Swanson & Talin Turner

2022 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FAST QUALIFIERS

Feb 11: Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Thorson

Feb 12: Bubba Raceway Park – Cannon McIntosh

Apr 22: Port City Raceway – Taylor Reimer

Apr 23: Port City Raceway – Justin Grant

Jun 2: Tri-City Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway – Justin Grant

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Jun 10: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Chance Crum

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway – Shane Golobic

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jul 12: Red Dirt Raceway – Taylor Reimer

Jul 13: Solomon Valley Raceway – Jade Avedisian

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Sep 9: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Ethan Mitchell

Sep 10: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Mitchel Moles

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Maria Cofer

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Oct 8: Tri-State Speedway – Jason McDougal

Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway – Tanner Carrick

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Logan Seavey

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

Feb 11: Bubba Raceway Park – Thomas Meseraull (13th to 4th)

Feb 12: Bubba Raceway Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (15th to 9th)

Apr 22: Port City Raceway – Andrew Felker (22nd to 11th)

Apr 23: Port City Raceway – Justin Grant (10th to 3rd)

Jun 2: Tri-City Speedway – Kyle Larson (13th to 2nd)

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (22nd to 10th)

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (19th to 9th)

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (22nd to 4th)

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon (14th to 6th)

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway – Brenham Crouch (18th to 8th)

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway – Buddy Kofoid (12th to 1st)

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (24th to 10th)

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway – Logan Seavey (14th to 3rd)

Jul 12: Red Dirt Raceway – Buddy Kofoid (18th to 5th)

Jul 13: Solomon Valley Raceway – Ryan Timms (16th to 3rd)

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (16th to 5th)

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (17th to 9th)

Aug 4: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (18th to 4th)

Sep 9: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Bryant Wiedeman (11th to 4th)

Sep 10: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Kaylee Bryson (22nd to 5th)

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (23rd to 7th)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Chris Windom (14th to 4th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (16th to 7th)

Oct 7: Wayne County Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (18th to 10th)

Oct 8: Tri-State Speedway – Dominic Gorden (16th to 7th)

Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway – Spencer Bayston (21st to 10th)

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway – Mitchel Moles (22nd to 12th)

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Logan Seavey (19th to 6th)

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Chance Crum (21st to 2nd)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Buddy Kofoid (14th to 2nd)

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Jacob Denney (14th to 5th)

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway – Kyle Larson (22nd to 2nd)

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

Feb 11: Bubba Raceway Park – Cannon McIntosh

Feb 12: Bubba Raceway Park – Justin Grant

Apr 22: Port City Raceway – Tanner Berryhill

Apr 23: Port City Raceway – Ethan Mitchell

Jun 2: Tri-City Speedway – Justin Grant

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Jun 10: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 12: Red Dirt Raceway – Jonathan Beason

Jul 13: Solomon Valley Raceway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Cade Lewis

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Ryan Timms

Aug 4: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Cannon McIntosh & Michael Pickens

Sep 9: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Zach Daum

Sep 10: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Chase McDermand

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Jacob Denney

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Chris Windom

Oct 7: Wayne County Speedway – Taylor Reimer

Oct 8: Tri-State Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway – Taylor Reimer

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Corey Day

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway – Daniel Whitley

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS

1. [111 wins] Mel Kenyon

2. [95 wins] Rich Vogler

3. [78 wins] Bob Wente

4. [63 wins] Bob Tattersall

5. [59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

6. [48 wins] Jimmy Davies

7. [38 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [35 wins] Tracy Hines

9. [31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

11. [30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy & Johnny Parsons

14. [27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Tony Stewart & Tanner Thorson

17. [25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones, Kyle Larson & Dave Strickland

21. [24 wins] Billy Engelhart

22. [23 wins] Christopher Bell, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

27. [22 wins] Tom Bigelow, Bobby East, Buddy Kofoid & Shorty Templeman

31. [21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton, & Ken Schrader

35. [20 wins] A.J. Foyt

36. [19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Stan Fox & Jason Leffler

40. [18 wins] Dave Steele

41. [17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

43. [16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

49. [15 wins] Don Branson & Larry Rice

51. [14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Justin Grant, Jack Turner, Leroy Warriner & Chris Windom

56. [13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman & Stevie Reeves

60. [12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

66. [11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

72. [10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung & Chuck Weyant

78. [9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott, Chuck Gurney & Thomas Meseraull

83. [8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr., Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner, Logan Seavey & Josh Wise

97. [7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Len Sutton & Johnnie Tolan

106. [6 wins] Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro Jr., Arnie Knepper, Cannon McIntosh, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Roger West

119. [5 wins] Spencer Bayston, Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

130. [4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Billy Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sam Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

162. [3 wins] John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Zach Daum, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Warren Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

194. [2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Tanner Carrick, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Daison Pursley, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Ryan Timms, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

233. [1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook Jr., Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Jacob Denney, Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Carson Macedo, Larry McCloskey, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sam Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

1. (93) Mel Kenyon

2. (84) Rich Vogler

3. (77) Jimmy Davies

4. (72) Bob Wente

5. (43) Mike McGreevy

6. (38) Tracy Hines, Dave Strickland & Bob Tattersall

9. (36) Johnny Parsons

10. (33) Chuck Rodee

11. (29) Jimmy Caruthers

12. (28) Tommy Astone & Kevin Olson

14. (27) Parnelli Jones

15. (26) Jason Leffler

16. (25) Gary Bettenhausen

17. (24) Gene Hartley & Tanner Thorson

19. (22) Stan Fox

20. (21) Don Branson, Tony Stewart, Shorty Templeman

23. (20) Bryan Clauson, Dan Drinan, Bobby East & Bobby Grim

27. (19) Jay Drake & Kyle Larson

29. (17) Dave Steele & Mike Streicher

31. (16) Rico Abreu, Billy Engelhart, Darren Hagen, Steve Lotshaw & Bobby Olivero

36. (15) Tom Bigelow, Billy Cantrell, Tyler Courtney, Bob McLean & Les Scott

41. (14) Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Jeff Gordon & Kenny Irwin Jr.

45. (13) George Benson, Jimmy Knight & J.J. Yeley

48. (12) Larry Rice & Josh Wise

50. (11) Brady Bacon, Danny Caruthers, Lonnie Caruthers, Russ Congdon, Tommy Copp, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Logan Seavey, Len Sutton, Brad Sweet & Sleepy Tripp

62. (10) George Amick, Pancho Carter, Allen Crowe, Billy Vukovich & Leroy Warriner

67. (9) A.J. Foyt, Doug Kalitta, Cannon McIntosh, Larry Patton, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland Jr. & Jerry Weeks

74. (8) Spencer Bayston, Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Rex Easton, Russ Gamester, Don Horvath, Kasey Kahne, Sammy Sessions, George Snider, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Jack Turner

85. (7) Mike Bliss, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Billy Mehner, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Lowell Sachs & Kody Swanson

93. (6) Chad Boat, Burt Foland, Brian Gerster, Mike Gregg, Kyle Hamilton, Buddy Kofoid, Lee Kunzman, Jerry McClung, Ron Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Don Vogler, Chris Windom & Billy Wood

106. (5) Merle Bettenhausen, Billy Boat, Steve Cannon, Ray Crawford, Kevin Doty, Ronnie Duman, Aaron Fike, Shane Golobic, Rick Goudy, Justin Grant, Jeff Heywood, Eddie Johnson, Steve Knepper, Brad Kuhn, Andy Linden, Bobby Santos, Chris Shultz, Billy Shuman, Chuck Weyant & Mauri Wilson

126. (4) Johnny Anderson, Caleb Armstrong, Sonny Ates, Jade Avedisian, Gary Byers, Dane Carter, Joe Corrigan, Zach Daum, Mike Fedorcak, Robby Flock, Danny Frye, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Arnie Knepper, Chuck Marshall, Danny McKnight, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Jeff Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Gary Ponzini, Richard Powell, Porky Rachwitz, Ricky Shelton, Tom Steiner, Bruce Walkup, Rodger Ward, Roger West, & Zeb Wise

156. (3) Bob Cicconi, Cole Carter, Don Anderson, Donnie Beechler, Dwight Brown, Hank Butcher, Harry Beck, Jack Calabrase, Tanner Carrick, Larry Dickson, Mario Clouser, Steve Buckwalter, Tony Bettenhausen, Tony Elliott, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Gene Force, Bob Hare, Ted Hines, P.J. Jones, Greg Leffler, Grier Manning, Mack McClellan, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Moorhouse, Kenneth Nichols, Jerry Nuckles, Tim Pangborn, Forrest Parker, Johnnie Parsons, Taylor Reimer, Johnny Roberts, Randy Roberts, Lloyd Ruby, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Tom Sellberg, Dale Swaim, Johnnie Tolan & Dillon Welch

197. (2) Sherman Armstrong Jr., Jack Bates, Gays Biro, Art Bisch, Dan Boorse, Kaylee Bryson, Bill Chennault, Paul Clark, Bob Cortner, Chris Cumberworth, Bob Davison, Corey Day, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Nick Fornoro Jr., Gene Gennetten, Elmer George, Joe Giba, Ron Gregory, Ted Hartley, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Shane Hmiel, Eddie Jackson, Bubby Jones, Dick Jones, Page Jones, Ronnie Kaplan, Johnny Kay, Walt Kennedy, Michael Lewis, Brad Loyet, Carson Macedo, Jim Mahoney, Jim McClean, Sarah McCune, Warren Mockler, Earl Motter, Ken Nichols, Hank Nykaza, Steve Paden, Danny Pens, Michael Pickens, Parker Price-Miller, Daison Pursley, Levi Roberts, Johnny Rodriguez, Joe Saldana, Sam Sauer, Ryan Scott, Jigger Sirois, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danny Stratton, Russ Sweedler, Buddy Taylor, George Tichenor, Bud Tingelstad, Steve Troxell, Bobby Unser, Billy Wease, Ken Weiland, Cole Whitt & Carl Williams

260. (1) Bobby Allen, Al Alpern, Chuck Amati, John Andretti, Capp Arnold, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Tony Ave, Emerson Axsom, Steve Barth, Dave Bartlett, Todd Barton, John Batts, Jim Beckley, Daniel Bedford, Dick Betts, Nick Bohanon, Tony Bonadies, Johnny Boyd, Alex Bright, Bob Burbridge, Larry Cannon, Roy Caruthers, Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bud Clemons, Johnny Cofer, Maria Cofer, Duke Cook, Jay Cornell, Chance Crum, A.J. Davis, Duke DeRosa, Danny Ebberts, Bob Ellingham, Dean Erfurth, Russ Faucett, Sarah Fisher, Dan Ford, Josh Ford, Danny Frye Jr., Jim Gates, Johnny Gavin, Roy Gillhamer, Roy Graham, Bob Gregg, Mike Groff, Chuck Gurney Jr., Gene Gurney, Butch Haisman, Davey Hamilton, Garrett Hansen, Bob Harkey, Alex Harris, Scott Hatton, Jac Haudenschild, Jim Hemmings, Al Henderson, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hill, Larry Hillerud, Bob Hogle, Shane Hollingsworth, Bill Homeier, Rick Hood, Wally Hostettler, Billy Hughes, Jeff Hunt, Tony Hunt, Gary Irvin, Bob Jesser, Ronnie Johncox, Paul Jones, Jack Jordan, Brent Kaeding, Gary Kanawyer, Jim Keeker, Harry Kern, Jimmy Kirk, Danny Kladis, George Kladis, Clay Klepper, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, , Bill Kojis, Bill Kollman, Jim Lauri IV, Buddy Lee, Donnie Lehmann, Bob Lithgow, Eddie Loomis, Jim Bob Luebbert, Dave Lundy, Jim Malloy, Bobby Marshman, Larry McCloskey, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Al Miller, J.R. Miller, Stephanie Mockler, Davey Moses, Mike Mosley, Brad Noffsinger, Danny O’Neill, Jan Opperman, Junior Parkinson, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Bill Puterbaugh, Jon Rahe, Bill Randall, Chase Randall, Norm Rapp, Keith Rauch, Dickie Reese, Bill Renshaw, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Jack Runyon, John Sarna, Gio Scelzi, Chase Scott, Shane Scully, Roy Seidenstricker, Holly Shelton, Dean Shirley, Tony Simon, C.L. Smith, Bob Spoo, J.P. Standley, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas, Bob Twitty, Al Unser, Don Weaver, Terry Wente, Gene Weyant, Johnny White, Newt White, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins & Don Wilson

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom, 2021: Buddy Kofoid, 2022: Buddy Kofoid

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ENTRANT CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Buick Company, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: Don Kenyon, 1975: Ron Tripp, 1976: Ron Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: Don Kenyon, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson-Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports, 2021: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2022: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid, 2021: Chase Randall, 2022: Mitchel Moles

2022 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER

A

OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (Team OMR #41)

JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis #00)

CHRIS ANDREWS/Tulsa, OK (Jim & Theresa Miller #95)

WILL ARMITAGE/Athens, IL (RAB Racing #57A)

JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (CB Industries #84)

EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Tom Malloy #25x) & (Clauson Marshall Racing #39BC)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports #21H)

TYLER BARAN/Joliet, IL (Scott Baran #11T)

AUSTIN BARNHILL/Wilmington, NC (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #17B)

CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Baue Racing #36)

KEVIN BAYER/Bixby, OK (Kenny & Kevin Bayer #91K)

SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Dyson Motorsport #9AU)

CODY BEARD/Huntingburg, IN (Beard Racing #7)

JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Hard Eight Racing #8J), (Hard Eight Racing #8K) & (CB Industries #89x)

FRANK BECK/Sarasota, FL (Bob Jordan #17J)

KYLE BEILMAN/Los Angeles, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31B) & (Beilman Motorsports #31K)

A.J. BENDER/San Diego, CA (LKK Racing #1x)

BLAZE BENNETT/Parker, CO (Blaze Bennett #10B)

LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason #91)

RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing #27w)

TANNER BERRYHILL/Bixby, OK (Shophouse Racing #17)

TRAVIS BERRYHILL/American Canyon, CA (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77s)

MARK BILLINGS/Columbia, MO (Mark Billings Racing #60e)

JOEY BISHOP/Camarillo, CA (Bishop Motorsports #45)

TEDDY BIVERT/Payette, ID (GR Motorsports #22s)

DYLAN BLOOMFIELD/Oakley, CA (Matt Streeter #14T)

ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Dohner Racing #51)

BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tony Boscacci #9)

JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (Chris Merkler #44JB)

CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Scott Beierle #11)

BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Western Speed Racing #40B)

GLENN BRATTI/Springdale, AR (Glenn Bratti #24T)

ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19) & (Tom Malloy #25)

CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing #5)

KAIDON BROWN/Sydney, NSW (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71)

TRAVIS BUCKLEY/Auckland, NZ (BSL Racing #7NZ) & (Beilman Motorsports #31B)

STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter #25B)

TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (Matt Seymour Racing #29)

CASEY BURKHAM/Combine, TX (RAMCO Speed Group #7MR)

NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Kruseman Motorsports #11K)

C

LOGAN CALDERWOOD/Modesto, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73L)

TUESDAY CALDERWOOD/Modesto, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73T)

TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71m) & (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (LOK Enterprises #99K)

ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Doug & Wanda Hall #6x)

BRADEN CHIARAMONTE/El Cajon, CA (Tom Malloy #25)

MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Fifty6x Racing #56x)

MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Abacus Racing #57)

DALTEN COLLINS/Hershey, NE (Dalten Collins #18c)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Marc Dailey Racing #2MD) & (Central Motorsports #85)

COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (Tom Malloy #25m) & (CB Industries #87)

R.J. CORSON/Markham, IL (Corson Racing #15)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Danny Stamper #86)

TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing #7BC) & (Tom Malloy #25)

IAN CREAGER/Covington, OH (Tod Creager #36c)

SHELDON CREED/Alpine, CA (Abacus Racing #74)

BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing #26)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

D

MASON DAUGHERTY/Lawton, OK (Shophouse Racing #17)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Bundy Built Motorsports #9m) & (Harris Racing #91)

COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Willie Kahne #4)

ANDREW DEAL/Caney, KS (Andrew Deal Racing #15D)

MICHELLE DECKER/Guthrie, OK (Michelle Decker #7D)

JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy #25), (Tom Malloy #25m) & (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #61)

JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson #21D)

NICK DRAKE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline #55)

BRYAN DROLLINGER/San Pedro, CA (Drollinger Bros. Racing #71D)

E

MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71E)

J.R. EWING/Phillipsburg, KS (J.R. Ewing #2c)

F

MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Graunstadt Enterprises #14J), (Matt Streeter #14T) & (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #15F)

ANDREW FELKER/Carl Junction, MO (Andrew Felker Racing #11A)

CHAD FREWALDT/Kansas City, KS (Chad Frewaldt #4F)

BRODY FUSON/Bakersfield, CA (Rusty Carlile #51)

G

RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing #46)

CHETT GEHRKE/Broken Arrow, OK (Kayla Roell Racing #4K)

SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

TONY GOMES/Modesto, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73)

DOMINIC GORDEN/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K) & (CB Industries #83)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing #2J)

RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing #06)

MIKE GRIFFITHS/Melbourne, VIC (Griffiths Motorsports #75)

TREY GROPP/Lincoln, NE (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #08x) & (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #17B)

H

BEN HANEY/Longmont, CO (Ben Haney #3)

NOAH HARRIS/Broken Arrow, OK (Randy Turley #20H)

THOMAS HARRIS/Havana, IL (Johnson Farms Racing #51R)

JOHN HEITZMAN/San Jose, IL (John Heitzman #00)

ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Grady Chandler Racing #00), (A.J. Felker Racing #37x) & (Gray Racing #81)

JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (John Heydenreich #22)

CHELBY HINTON/Dubberly, LA (Klatt Enterprises #4)

STEVE HIX/Ventura, CA (Steve Hix #57x)

JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Bill Rose Racing #5J)

JAKE HODGES/Camarillo, CA (Laserworx Racing #4)

A.J. HOPKINS/Brownsburg, IN (RAMCO Speed Group #7R)

I

LUKE ICKE/Denver, CO (Lane & Luke Icke #2) & (Cappy Mason #91v)

J

SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Sam Johnson Racing #72J)

CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73x)

KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Trifecta Motorsports #7u)

JIM JONES/Ventura, CA (Adrienne Jones #97J)

COREY JOYNER/Concordia, KS (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #52J) & (J.D. Joyner #52J)

K

KYLE KEATON/Wheelersburg, OH (Kyle Keaton #6K)

KAMERON KEY/Warrensburg, MO (TKH Motorsports #21H)

JORDAN KINSER/Bedford, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing #5LK)

BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox #19K)

L

KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (CB Industries #86) & (CB Industries #87)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Petry Motorsports #25L)

CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71m)

MATT LUX/Manilla, IN (Kaden Wells Racing #5)

M

CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Dyson Motorsport #99AU)

MICHAEL MAGIC/Winder, GA (Mike Magic #4m) & (Mike Magic #5m)

TREY MARCHAM/Newcastle, OK (Ramco Speed Group #7m) & (Marcham R & D #32)

CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #40) & (CB Industries #86)

JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #08w), (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T) & (Six8 Motorsports #68)

CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #08)

MARK McMAHILL/Hanna City, IL (Harris Racing #91)

SHANNON McQUEEN/Tehachapi, CA (McQueen Racing #7) & (RMS-McQueen Racing #7x)

TODD McVAY/Blue Springs, MO (Todd McVay #89x)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing #7x)

GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K) & (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71m)

JOE B. MILLER/Millersville, MO (Chris Lewis #51B)

ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports #9m) & (Bundy Built Motorsports #19m)

GREG MITCHELL/Parkersburg, WV (Greg Mitchell #001) & (Greg Mitchell #002)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (CB Industries #89)

N

ALEX NALON/Pittsboro, IN (Alex Nalon #18N)

RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing #39N)

TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA (NP Motorsports #1NP)

O

SCOTT ORR/Columbia City, IN (Scott Orr #88)

P

STEVE PADEN/Downey, CA (Paden Motorsports #56)

RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz #8)

JACE PARK/Overland Park, KS (CB Industries #87)

PETER PAULSON/Woodland, CA (Barrie Valentino #Q32)

MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #4x) & (Shophouse Racing #17)

DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71p)

Q

JIMI QUIN/Palmerston North, NZ (A.J. Felker Racing #37)

R

KEVIN REED/Laredo, TX (Kevin Reed #36)

TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #25K)

HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19), (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ) & (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

BEN RHODES/Louisville, KY (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #25K)

SEAN ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Robbins Racing #53)

DANIEL ROBINSON/Wayne City, IL (McCreery Motorsports-Fifty6x Racing #56) & (RAB Racing #57)

JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (RAMCO Speed Group #7m)

BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing #6)

JODY ROSENBOOM/Rock Rapids, IA (Jody Rosenboom #14x)

JACK ROUTSON/Waterman, IL (RAB Racing #57A)

KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Martin Motorsports #11m)

TROY RUTHERFORD/Ojai, CA (Woodland Autosports #8w)

S

AARON SANDERS/Celestine, IN (Aaron Sanders Racing #1s)

CADEN SARALE/Stockton, CA (Caden Sarale #32)

KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff Racing #21K)

C.J. SARNA/Palm Desert, CA (Sarna Motorsports #20)

DONNY SCHATZ/Fargo, ND (Spike Chassis/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15)

JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Jeff Schindler #8x)

ALEX SCHRIEVER/Hartford, SD (Jeff Davis Enterprises #0T)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19), (Tom Malloy #25) & (Abacus Racing #58)

ALEX SEWELL/Broken Arrow, OK (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #15)

SHAUN SHAPEL/Wichita, KS (Shaun Shapel #84J) & (Shaun Shapel #84s)

MATT SHERRELL/Collinsville, OK (Ramco Speed Group #7R)

BLAKE SHOLDERS/New Whiteland, IN (Brian Martin #11)

AUSTIN SHORES/Atoka, OK (Grady Chandler Racing #00) & (Shores Racing #8G)

T.J. SMITH/Fresno, CA (GR Motorsports #22s)

GREYSON SPRINGER/Lafayette, IN (Gray Racing #81)

BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsports #75AU)

RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #08s)

DANNY STRATTON/Riverside, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31K)

JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73)

T

ADAM TAYLOR/Dwight, IL (Adam Taylor Motorsports #7T)

ZACH TELFORD/Middleton, ID (GR Motorsports #22G)

RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing #1)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports #08x) & (Dean Alexander #5T)

TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T), (Tom Malloy #25m) & (Tanner Thorson Racing #88)

RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Grady Chandler Racing #00), (CB Industries #89x), (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97) & (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

TALIN TURNER/Basehor, KS (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #15)

V

BARRIE VALENTINO/Queensland, AU (Barrie Valentino #Q23)

JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim & Bonnie Vanzant #3v)

ZACH VEACH/Stockdale, OH (Team Ripper #21)

MATT VEATCH/McLeansboro, IL (McCreery Motorsports-Fifty6x Racing #56)

W

BRANDON WAELTI/Sun Prairie, WI (Martin Family Racing #3w)

JACK WAGNER/Lone Jack, MO (J.D. Black #7JR)

JOE WALKER/Harrisonville, MO (Joe Walker #51x)

CHUCK WALKER/Herrin, IL (Chuck Walker #55)

BRYON WALTERS/Beaver Dam, WI (Bill Rose Racing #6)

ALEX WATSON/Columbus, OH (Team Taylor Racing #11T)

CAMERON WEISHOFF/Sun Prairie, WI (Weishoff Motorsports #55)

DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Paul May Motorsports #71w)

DANIEL WHITLEY/Ferndale, CA (Abacus Racing #57)

BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #01)

CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries #89x)

BRENDON WISELEY/Sand Springs, OK (Rick Horn Racing #7w)

BEN WORTH/Coalinga, CA (Dean Alexander #5K)

BRAD WYATT/Kearney, MO (Rick Horn #1H)

Y

J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Glenn Styres Racing #0G)