2023 SOS Tire Rule Announcement

By Peter Turford

SELKIRK, Ont. (December 2, 2022) – Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) officials are today announcing their 2023 tire rule. There will be three right rear tires allowed – the American Racer MC-3, the Hoosier HTC, and the Hoosier ‘Medium’.

The American Racer MC-3 has been the SOS spec tire since its inception in 1996. The Hoosier HTC has been the tire of choice for the Ohsweken Speedway, the former Knights of Thunder Series, and the two New York-based Sprint Car series (ESS & PST). The Hoosier Medium tire is widely used throughout the US, including by the Great Lakes Super Sprint Series which competes in nearby Ohio and Michigan.

The rule is designed to allow competitors options, while at the same time enabling them to use their on-hand inventory. It will also give competitors from any bordering states the ability to compete with the SOS with minimal aggravation. Finally, while it is hoped that tire supply issues are a thing of the past in 2023, this will let competitors work around any supply issues should they arise.

“We believe this to be the best possible compromise for all involved,” said SOS President Peter Turford. “Like any racing series, we have many constituents and interests to serve and we have tried to keep those in mind at all times. This is our attempt to act in the best interests of all of our stakeholders.”

Please stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks. Drivers, team members, and team owners interested in competing with the Southern Ontario Sprints in 2023 can contact SOS owner Peter Turford at pturford@tdpracing.com

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2023 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.