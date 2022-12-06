Southern Ontario Sprints Announce Tammy$10,000 Points Fund

By Peter Turford

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. (December 6, 2022) – The Southern Ontario Sprints series is pleased to announce a points fund of $10,000 for the 2023 racing season. This points fund is entirely due to the support and generosity of Tammy Ten Media of Richmond Hill, Ontario.

“To be honest I had feared we would have a minimal points fund for 2023,” SOS Owner Peter Turford stated. “I had promised the racers no race night purse reductions, but I had added we would not be emphasizing a points fund. I did not ever dream we would be able to put something together this quickly. I cannot stress how humbled I am that the Tammy Ten Media team would put so much faith in both the series and myself. I am truly excited and am looking forward to the challenge of maximizing this partnership.”

Tammy Ten Media is a multi-faceted design firm owned by John and Wendy Brush, and known for logos, trade show banners and displays, and various other design solutions.

“We have a long tradition of associating ourselves with open wheel motorsports,” said John Brush about the company. “We have worked hard to grow our business to the point that we can do more than our share for the Ontario and New York racing communities. We have long supported many tracks, series, and even drivers such as Jessica Zemken, Doug Didero, Mike Kruchka, and Travis Cunningham. We are very pleased to help the Southern Ontario Sprints grow through our involvement.”

Mr. Brush has long supported open wheel racing, whether it be through Tammy Ten Media or another of his holdings, Corr/Pak Merchandising. Mr. Brush dates his love of motorsports back to June 15, 1963 at Flamboro Speedway when he first saw one car in particular – the Tammy 10 driven by Canadian motorsports legend Harvey Lennox. Since that night, Ontario motorsports have benefitted from the support of John Brush and his companies. Please visit www.tammytenmedia.ca for more information.

Please stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks. Drivers, team members, and team owners interested in competing with the Southern Ontario Sprints in 2023 can contact SOS owner Peter Turford at pturford@tdpracing.com

SOS Media

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2023 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. A $10,000 points fund will be divided among competitors thanks to the support of Tammy Ten Media. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.