Southern Ontario Sprints and Trailer Pros Canada Announce Hard Charger Award

By Peter Turford

GANANOQUE, Ont. (January 10, 2023) – Trailer Pros Canada and the Southern Ontario Sprints are pleased to announce a new Hard Charger Award for the series in 2023; the driver who advances their position the most in each 2023 SOS A-Main event will receive a $100 bonus from Trailer Pros Canada.

Trailer Pros Canada is probably most well known in Eastern Ontario, and by Brockville Ontario Speedway fans in particular. They have over 20 years experience in the trailer business and three locations in Ontario – Manotick, Gananoque, and Napanee. Trailer Pros Canada stocks over 300 trailer models, including utility, landscape, tilt-n-load, dump, equipment, gooseneck, enclosed cargo, auto, and of course race haulers. They offer service, parts and rentals at all three locations. It gets even better; if you mention you are a racer to their sales staff you will get preferred racer pricing – the most competitive in Ontario. Trailer Pros Canada: Commercial Grade Trailers for the Long Haul. Call 1-888-649-6364 or visit www.trailerpros.ca for more information.

Longtime race supporter Henry Boer will personally be involved in all preferred racer pricing at Trailer Pros Canada. Henry is the man behind Trailer Pros Canada and can trace his racing roots back to 1970 at Brockville Ontario Speedway. His motorsports sponsorship involvement dates back to the early 1990’s, with most of his involvement being with Small Block Modified hot shoe Danny O’Brien. Southern Ontario Sprints management and its teams thank Trailer Pros Canada for their support, and look forward to growing together.

Please stay tuned to www.southernontariosprints.com for more news in the coming weeks. Drivers, team members, and team owners interested in competing with the Southern Ontario Sprints in 2023 can contact SOS owner Peter Turford at pturford@tdpracing.com

SOS Media

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2023 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. A $10,000 points fund will be divided among competitors thanks to the support of Tammy Ten Media. The fastest qualifier for each SOS event will receive $100 from Ackland Insurance, while the Hard Charger in each A-Main will receive $100 from Trailer Pros Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.