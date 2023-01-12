Torgerson Transported After Scary Incident at the Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. (January 12, 2023) — Wednesday preliminary feature at the Chili Bowl Nationals was halted after a scary incident involving Ashton Torgerson. Torgerson was racing for position in the 30-lap feature event when his car got into the wall and upside down. During the crash Torgerson was ejected from the race car.

Torgerson, a 16-year-old driver from Medford, Oregon was awake and talking to first responders and track officials according to Chili Bowl Nationals officials. Torgerson was transported to a local area hospital.

Torgerson’s family through their PR representative posted the following update on Torgrson’s condition.

Earlier in the night Torgerson won his heat race and finished second in his qualifier, earning a front row starting position for the main event.