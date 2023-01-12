Torgerson Transported After Scary Incident at the Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. (January 12, 2023) — Wednesday preliminary feature at the Chili Bowl Nationals was halted after a scary incident involving Ashton Torgerson. Torgerson was racing for position in the 30-lap feature event when his car got into the wall and upside down. During the crash Torgerson was ejected from the race car.

Torgerson, a 16-year-old driver from Medford, Oregon was awake and talking to first responders and track officials according to Chili Bowl Nationals officials. Torgerson was transported to a local area hospital.

Torgerson’s family through their PR representative posted the following update on Torgrson’s condition.

-PR- The family deeply appreciates the support. Here is the latest info. https://t.co/jhpbvn8CQ0 — Ashton Torgerson (@_Torgerson02) January 12, 2023

Earlier in the night Torgerson won his heat race and finished second in his qualifier, earning a front row starting position for the main event.