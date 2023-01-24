Fremont Speedway sets 72nd anniversary season schedule

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway will once again showcase a diversified schedule as “The Track That Action Built” prepares for its 72nd anniversary season. The action kicks off Saturday, April 15 on Johnny Auxter Opening Night, paying tribute to the hall-of-famer who competed at the track in 1951 and attended racing at the Sandusky County Fairground oval through the 2022 season.

“We put together a diverse schedule that includes some great paying events. None of this would be possible without the race teams, our loyal fans and or fantastic marketing partners,” said Ryan Schiets of the Fremont Speedway Committee.

The 2023 schedule features 21 events spotlighting the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks. The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions will make three appearances at Fremont Speedway including Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Saturday, June 10 and the traditional Jim and Joanne Ford Classic, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.

The Kistler Racing Products /All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group will hold nine events at Fremont Speedway while the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will battle in nine events as well.

The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints (non-wing) series will be part of an all sprint car event with the 410 and 305 sprints on May 27 and will make a second appearance with the 410 sprints and dirt trucks on July 1. The Great Lakes Super Sprints (360 sprints) will come to Fremont as part of another all-sprint night on July 29.

On June 17 the USAC D2 Midgets will join the dirt trucks and the Steel Block Late Model Series at Fremont Speedway.

The traditional Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame induction will take place prior to racing action on June 3.

The dirt trucks will be in action 16 times in 2023 while the 305 sprints will compete in 18 events including the fair race on Monday, Aug. 21.

Following is the 2023 Fremont Speedway Schedule (subject to change)

Saturday, April 15 – Johnny Auxter Opening Night – 410 and 305 sprints and trucks

Saturday, April 22 – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, April 29 – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, May 6 – 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, May 13 – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, May 20 – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, May 27 – 410 and 305 sprints, GLTS non-wing sprints

Saturday, June 3 – Hall of Fame Night – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, June 10 – All Star Sprint Speedweek

Saturday, June 17 – USAC D2 Midgets, Steel Block Late Model Series, trucks

Saturday, June 24 – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, July 1 – Throwback Night – 410 sprints, GLTS non-wing sprints, trucks

Saturday, July 8 – Fan with a Can Night – 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, July 22 – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, July 29 – AFCS 410 and 305 sprints, GLSS 360 Sprints

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Monday, Aug. 21 – 305 Fair Trace

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Fan Favorite Night k- AFCS championship for 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Friday, Sept. 15 – Jim and Joanne Ford Classic – All Star sprints, trucks

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Jim and Joanne Ford Classic – All Star Sprints, 305 sprints

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Track Championship Night – 410 and 305 sprints and trucks

Sunday, Sept. 24 – John Auxter Day Vintage Cars