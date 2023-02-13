2023 OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE REVEALED

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (February 3, 2023) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are excited to announce an action-packed 2023 schedule. The track’s 26th season of racing features the return of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, plus the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Canadian Crate Sprint Nationals, and much more.

The schedule is anchored by the track’s four Friday Night Excitement divisions, including the 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks.

The 19th Running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals is set for Saturday, September 16 featuring the Best 360 Sprint Car Teams in North America. The 2nd Running of the Canadian Crate Sprint Nationals will kick off the racing portion of CSCN weekend on Friday, September 15. Plenty of cash will be on the line both nights.

Back-to-back 100 lap races for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series stock cars is sure to draw plenty of attention on the 2023 schedule, while visits by the Southern Ontario Sprints 360 Sprint Car series, Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series, Race of Champions Sportsman Modifieds, NLMA Crate Late Models, Duel on the Dirt Thunder Stock and Mini Stock series, UMP Modifieds, Vintage Cars, and the Flat Track Canada Motorcycles will add to the fun.

Fans interested in camping at Ohsweken for the August 14 & 15 NASCAR Pinty’s Series events will want to get to the track a few days early this year; five straight days of racing will kick off Friday, August 11 with Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and Stock Cars. Two-wheeled action will take centre stage on Saturday, August 12 when Flat Track Canada motorcycle racing returns to Ohsweken, while Sunday, August 13 will feature the 2nd Running of the Canadian Micro Sprint Nationals on the “Little O.” The extra-long weekend will hit a crescendo when the NASCAR Pinty’s Series runs two 100 lap races on Monday and Tuesday, with the 360 Sprint Cars and Crate Sprints set to run both nights.

Another date to circle on the calendar is Memorial Night on Friday, August 4. This night of remembrance will feature the Noelle Teal Twin 14’s for the Crate Sprint Cars, the Brock Leonard 50 for the Thunder Stocks, and the Art Hill 42 for the Mini Stocks; both Stock Car races will also serve as Duel on the Dirt combined series races. “Noah’s Dash” will also be a part of this special night in honour of the late Noah Thomas.

Other popular events returning in 2023 include the Thunder Stock Cash Blast 50, Halloween in July, Wall of Fame Night, Canadian National Autism Foundation Night, Christmas in July, Drive Safe Ride Safe Bicycle Night, and Back to School Backpack Night.

Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com or scroll down to view the full schedule, and stay tuned to Ohsweken Speedway’s website and social media pages for more exciting announcements in the weeks to come.

2023 Ohsweken Speedway Schedule of Events

(Subject to Change)

Friday, May 5 – Test & Tune Night 1

(All divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2023)

Friday, May 12 – Test & Tune Night 2

(All divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2023)

Friday, May 19 – 26th Season Opener

-360 Sprint Cars

-UMP Modifieds

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, May 26 – Friday Night Excitement!

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race)

-Mini Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race)

Friday, June 2 – Wall of Fame Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 9 – Late Model Open

-Late Models

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race)

-Mini Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race)

Friday, June 16 – Canadian National Autism Foundation Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 23 – Thunder Stock Cash Blast 50

-Sportsman Modifieds (Race of Champions Dirt 602 Series)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 30 – Friday Night Excitement!

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

-Vintage Modifieds

Friday, July 7 – Drive Safe Ride Safe Bicycle Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, July 14 – Halloween in July

-360 Sprint Cars (Southern Ontario Sprints series)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, July 21 – Grand River Champion of Champions Powwow

-NO RACING

Friday, July 28 – Christmas in July

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, August 4 – Memorial Night

-Crate Sprint Cars (Noelle Teal Twin 14’s)

-Thunder Stocks (Brock Leonard 50 – Duel on the Dirt series)

-Mini Stocks (Art Hill 42 – Duel on the Dirt series)

-Noah’s Dash

Friday, August 11 – Sportsman Shootout

-360 Sprint Cars

-Sportsman Modifieds (Race of Champions Dirt 602 Series)

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Saturday, August 12 – Flat Track Canada Motorcycles

-Flat Track Motorcycles

-Vintage Modifieds

Sunday, August 13 – The 2nd Running of the Canadian Micro Sprint Nationals

-Micro Sprints on the Little O

Monday, August 14 – NASCAR Night 1

-NASCAR Pinty’s Series 100

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour West series)

Tuesday, August 15 – NASCAR Night 2

-NASCAR Pinty’s Series 100

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour West series)

Friday, August 18 – No Racing (Off Week)

Friday, August 25 – Friday Night Excitement!

-Crate Late Models (Northeast Late Model Alliance)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, September 1 – Back to School Backpack Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, September 8 – Championship Friday

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Thursday, September 15 – #CSCN2023 Test & Tune Night

(all divisions competing at Ohsweken in 2023)

Friday, September 16 – The 2nd Running of the Canadian Crate Sprint Car Nationals

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour National series)

-360 Sprint Cars (Triple 15’s)

Saturday, September 17 – The 19th Running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

-360 Sprint Cars ($10,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour National series)

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online or on-demand for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube or Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

