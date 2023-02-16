INFORMATION & REGISTRATION MEETINGS SET FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (February 13, 2023) – Ohsweken Speedway officials will be holding pre-season information and registration meetings on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Glenn Styres Racing shop located at 2159 Fourth Line in Ohsweken, Ontario.

Ohsweken Speedway teams are welcome to bring their questions or concerns to this pre-season information session for weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions.

There will also be an important session for Thursday Night Micro Sprint teams. Officials will be presenting some new rules and procedures for the Thursday Night program.

Grandstand Season Passes and Pit Registrations for the 2023 Ohsweken Speedway season will be available for purchase.

Payments can be made via cash, cheque, debit card, or credit card.

Registration forms for drivers and crew are available at the following link: https://ohswekenspeedway.ca/membership-forms/ (found on the Ohsweken Speedway website under Competitor Info > Membership Forms)

LOCATION:

Glenn Styres Racing

2159 Fourth Line

Ohsweken ON N0A 1M0

DATE:

Sunday, February 26, 2023

TIMES:

12:00pm to 4:00pm – Registration for all Ohsweken race teams

1:00pm to 2:00pm – Micro Sprints Meeting

2:00pm to 3:00pm – 360 Sprint Cars & Crate Sprint Cars Meeting

3:00pm to 4:00pm – Mini Stocks & Thunder Stocks Meeting

The meetings will be carried as Live Infocasts on www.GForceTV.net and the Ohsweken Speedway Facebook page for those that cannot attend in person.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.