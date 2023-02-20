USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS HEADLINE SEASON OPENER AT KERN COUNTY

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 19, 2023… The new season for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will open this Saturday, February 25th at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP). Promoted by Larry Collins, the championship point race will also feature the Southern California Dwarf Cars and the West Coast Sport Compacts. Located in Bakersfield, California, the KCRP Pit Gates will open at 1:30pm, Spectator Gates open at 4:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 4:20pm, Time Trials at 4:45pm, and Racing is set for at 6:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to current shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP).

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

In addition to championship points, the race will award points for the season-long Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings and the unsponsored Passing Master Standings. Drivers that finish in the top-3 in Woodland points will take home $500-for-1st, $300-for-2nd, and $200-for-3rd. Last season, Troy Rutherford earned Top Qualifier honors and rookie driver Camie Bell was named the Passing Master.

Saturday’s event will be the fourth appearance for the non-winged 360 sprints at the fast 1/3-mile oval. Chase Johnson topped the first two races and local driver Brody Fuson claimed the “George Snider Classic” and “Championship Night” on October 15th. Kyle Edwards established the 1-lap qualifying track record of 14.394 on February 26, 2022.

Last season, Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) earned his first series championship on the strength of consistency and strong finishes. Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, Carter posted two heat race victories, seven top-5 finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and 6 feature laps led in the campaign. The three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion will be looking to start his title defense with the first USAC victory of his career.

Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) finished second in the championship standings. Racing his #11 Ford powered Westco International / Shine Supply Spike, Rutherford had one feature win, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race wins, six top-5 finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led on the year. Currently tied for seventh with eight career wins, the former VRA Champion is looking for a ride at the season opener.

Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) ranked third in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Vesco 80 Triple X, Edwards had one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, five heat race victories, five top-5 finishes, six top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led to his credit. Kyle will have his sights on capturing the first USAC win of his career at Kern County.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, California) sat fourth in the USAC West Coast point standings. Piloting the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul had one heat race victory, one hard charger award, one top-5 finish, five top-10 finishes, and one feature lap led. Tanner won a Ventura USAC/CRA 410 show last June with his 360 engine and will be looking to start his season with a Saturday night victory.

Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California) scored fifth in point chase and earned Rookie of the Year honors. Racing his #27 Tyler Surfboards / Original Roadhouse Bar & Grill Triple X, Hatzikian posted one hard charger award and six top-10 finishes to his credit. Tyler will have his sights on claiming his first win at KCRP.

Among the returning drivers expected to be in action are Joey Bishop, Brent Yarnal, Hannah Mayhew, Ricky Lewis, Camie Bell, Steve Hix, Brody Fuson, James Herrera, Chase Johnson, Elexa Herrera, Cody Majors, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Ryan Timmons, Matt Day, Charlie Butcher, Dawson Faria, Troy DeGaton, Chris Ennis, and more.

Adam Christian, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Tom Hendricks, Tom Dunkel, David Gasper, Dustin Cormany, Jon DeWees, Dillon Osborne, Ron LaPlant, Brandon Nelsen, and Verne Sweeney have announced their intentions to join the talented driver roster this season.

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $25, Junior tickets (6-12) are $10, and Kids Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. CAMPING IS FREE. For more event information, visit kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson, 2022-Trent Carter.