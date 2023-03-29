All Stars to permit H-Series left rear tires through Weedsport Speedway visit Sunday, May 21

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 28, 2023) – With the intent to create a cost-friendly transition for teams planning to compete with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 during early season events, Series officials will permit Hoosier’s H-Series Left Rear tires (H12 and H15) in addition to the new D-Series (D12A) during competition through Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, May 21. All teams planning to compete with the All Star Circuit of Champions following Weedsport Speedway on May 21 will have to utilize Hoosier’s D-Series Left Rear (D12A), only; the H12 and H15 will no longer be permitted.

Although a delayed transition will be granted with left rear tires, Hoosier’s D-Series Right Rear tire (D15A) and Medium are mandatory and must be utilized during all events going forward, beginning with Attica Raceway Park’s Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8.

“We felt this was a great way for teams to slowly transition into our new tire rule,” Kevin Nouse, All Star Series Director, said. “After having numerous discussions with track promoters and suppliers, we came to the conclusion that the delayed approach gives teams and suppliers an opportunity to deplete existing inventory.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions will begin points competition with Attica Raceway Park’s annual Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8. Should the weekend be canceled due to poor weather conditions, the following Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, will be utilized.