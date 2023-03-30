Saturated grounds force Stockton Dirt cancelation

By Gary Thomas

The continued wet weather this week has forced the Stockton Dirt Track to cancel this Saturday’s scheduled running of the Asparagus Cup due to the saturated grounds. The event was set to feature the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, NARC 410s and the Hunt Wingless Sprints.

With the cancelation, the SCCT 360s now make their only Stockton appearance of the season on Saturday November 4th. That event marks the 40th annual “Tribute to Gary Patterson” and will be championship night for the series.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards now has two weekends off, before getting ready to tackle Merced Speedway on Saturday April 22nd.

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards events

Saturday April 22: Merced Speedway

Saturday May 13: Kings Speedway in Hanford (Ninth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/NARC)

Saturday May 27: Marysville Raceway (23rd Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)