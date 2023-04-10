Three-Round Novelis Fan Can Chase Returns for 18th Season

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 8, 2023) – The dates for all three rounds of the 18th annual Novelis Fan Can Chase at the Oswego Speedway have been announced ahead of the track’s 72nd Season Opener scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

The 2023 Novelis Fan Can Chase will be held during the third Supermodified Challenge event and Fourth of July Weekend Independence Spectacular July 1, the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event on July 22, and finally on Track Championship / Autograph Night August 19.

Once again, the person that donates the most cans by Track Championship Night will have the choice of one of the following three grand prizes; (2) 2024 Oswego Speedway regular season reserved tickets, (2) regular season pit passes or (2) regular season Sky Deck Passes.

Positions two and three in the final Fan Can Chase standings will have the opportunity to select from one of the remaining two Grand Prizes.

Additionally and – a NEW adjustment to the rules for the 2023 Fan Can Chase – all households donating 1,000 cans or more will receive (1) GA pass for the 67th annual edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

For the second straight year, last season’s Novelis Fan Can Chase again set a new record, with a staggering 147,168 cans turned in across three dates. This amount broke the previous record by over 20,000 cans.

Through 17 seasons, the total amount raised through the Novelis Fan Can Chase has now surpassed the $150,000 mark.

Funds from the Fan Can Chase are donated to several local organizations such as Oswego Renaissance, P-TECH, Oswego County Opportunities, The Child Advocacy Center, ARISE, Blessings in a Backpack, and more.

If you have any questions regarding the Novelis Fan Can Chase, please contact Joe Schultzkie at joe.schultzkie@novelis.adityabirla.com.

Oswego Speedway’s 72nd Season Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th. The lid lifter will again feature the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Weekend Special for the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds.

To receive updates on all things Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit the track’s website online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.