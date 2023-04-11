Rico Abreu pockets 20K in Jason Johnson Classic triumph at 81 Speedway

From Rico Abreu Racing

ST. HELENA, Calif. (April 10, 2023) – Rico Abreu’s racing resume is full of memorable accomplishments, but to score a victory in Jason Johnson’s honor – a former Knoxville Nationals champion – is right at the top, as the St. Helena, California, native led all 30 circuits on Saturday night at 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas, solidifying a $20,000 payday, as well as the Jason Johnson Classic trophy.

Abreu, who started second on the A-Main grid before racing wire-to-wire, is now a two-time winner with the World of Outlaws in 2023; his first multi-win season with the Greatest Show On Dirt since 2018.

Although a flawless attempt in his first-ever visit to 81 Speedway, the former Chili Bowl Nationals champion was forced to fend off a late race charge by Jason Johnson Racing’s Carson Macedo, who is currently on top of the World of Outlaws championship standings.

“These wins become really emotional when you get up here on the front straightaway in front of a packed house and in front of Jaxx,” Abreu said in victory lane. “It’s a very cherishing moment for my team and I. We’re all here racing for Jason Johnson’s legacy.”

An outstanding weekend on the whole for Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing, just one night prior at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, Abreu finished sixth, and when combined with all of his recent statistics, the Californian has finished inside the top-ten six times in his first seven starts of the season.

Other recent highlights include finishing seventh at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama, sixth at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi, and tenth at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

“It all comes down to my team. They do an amazing job,” Abreu added. “Ricky, his critical thinking, and the way Zack adapts to Ricky’s thinking, and how Brady works through and processes things. It’s so cool to see.”

ON DECK:

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with Lakeside Speedway’s $50,000-to-win High Limit Sprint Car Series event on Tuesday, April 11, followed by the I-55 Outlaw Showdown at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Rothwell Hyde, Abreu Vineyards, Curb Records, Stadelhofer Construction, Wiser Agency, Tony Toste Construction, Lucas Oil Products, ShopRico.com, Pepper Jack Kennels, Hill’s Racing, Cigar Port

2023 Rico Abreu Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 7

Total Wins: 2

Total Top-5s: 2

Total Top-10s: 6