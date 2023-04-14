Little 500 Hall of Fame Announces New Associate Sponsor

From Little 500

The Little 500 Hall of Fame is pleased to announce a new sponsor whose donation has earned them the Associate Sponsor status with the Little 500 Hall of Fame for the next two years. This includes the next event, the annual award luncheon held in May. The new sponsor is Mr. Sam Pierce of Sam Pierce Chevrolet in Daleville, Indiana. Sam Pierce Chevrolet has been a long-time supporter and sponsor of the Little 500, supplying both push trucks and the pace truck used to pace the annual 500-lap contest, and has also been a participant with the No. 26 Sam Pierce Chevrolet-sponsored sprint car since the 2004 race. This car has been driven by Aaron Pierce, Tanner Swanson, and others, and has three Little 500 top-five finishes. The Little 500 Hall of Fame wishes to thank Mr. Sam Pierce for his sponsorship and wishes to invite the Little 500 community of participants and fans to this year’s induction luncheon, which will take place at Anderson Speedway, Indiana, on Saturday, May 27 beginning at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets, please contact Anderson Speedway (765) 642-0206, or David Sink (765) 278-8231. To purchase your next new Chevrolet car or truck, please visit Sam Pierce Chevrolet on West County Road 550 South in Daleville, IN, or call (765) 387-4287.