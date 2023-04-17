POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series to Start Season with Two-Day Showcase

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/17/23) Sending the yearly racing agenda into high-flying action, the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will kickstart their 2023 seasonal campaign at Paducah International Raceway on Friday, April 21st followed by tight-cornered adrenaline rushes of Benton Speedway on Saturday, April 22nd.

Expanding into the bluegrass state for the first time in series history, classes scheduled to compete at Paducah International Raceway, in Paducah Kentucky, on Friday, April 21st include the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series, 602 Late Models, Open-Wheel Modifieds, and Street Stocks.

Keeping pace with series-first, the POWRi 410 BOSS then heads to Benton Speedway, in Benton Missouri, for the inaugural visit on Saturday, April 22nd with regular weekly track classes also in competition.

Friday, April 21 | Paducah International Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM | Racing to Follow

Friday, April 21 | Paducah International Raceway Pricing:

Adult(13+): $25.00

Senior(62+)/Military: $22.00

Youth (Ages 6-12): $10.00

Kids(5 & Under): Free

Pit Passes: $40.00

Saturday, April 22 | Benton Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:00-5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM | Racing to Follow

Saturday, April 22 | Benton Speedway Pricing:

Adult(13+): $25.00

Senior(62+)/Military: $22.00

Youth(Ages 6-12): $10.00

Kids(5 & Under): Free

Pit Passes: $40.00

Payout for the POWRi 410 BOSS for both Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22 will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-20:$500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

For more information on Paducah International Raceway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.paducahracing.com or on all social media platforms | 4445 Shemwell Ln, Paducah, KY 42003.

Additional information about Benton Speedway can be found online at www.bentonspeedway.com | 817 County Highway 505 Benton, MO 63736.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.