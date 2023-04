From Knoxville Raceway

The 70th annual Pella Motors / Kraig Ford Season Opener is April 29, 2023. We begin with night one of the Knoxville Championship Series 410, 360 and Pro Series Sprint Cars! Hot Laps will begin at 6:15pm. Racing at approximately 7:45pm. Kids ages 12 & under are free.

General Admission tickets are available online and at the ticket office. Stop by any day this week or on race day beginning at 8am