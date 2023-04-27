Tammy 10 Media Southern Ontario Sprints Series Points Fund Continues to Grow

By Peter Turford

April 24, 2023 – The Southern Ontario Sprints are thrilled to announce that Tammy 10 Media has once again enlarged their already solid series points fund contribution by approximately $4,000. The points fund will now surpass $16,000. In a move designed to help ALL series competitors, the additional money is not being put on the top, but it will be spread throughout the field. Positions from fourth on down will now receive a substantial increase in points fund monies, in some cases doubled. Not only will the top 10 teams be well compensated, but ALL teams completing 80% of the series’ races will receive $300 each.

In making the announcement, SOS President Peter Turford said, “As a series, we have made several announcements regarding some great up-top purse increases. And while those announcements bring growth and attention to the series, real sustainability comes from taking care of all of your competitors.” Turford added. “It is a well-established fact that John Brush and his companies, including Tammy Ten Media, are a racer’s best friend… not just the top teams, but every team… and today’s announcement is positive proof”.

In giving his reasons for the additional support, John Brush stated, “We at Tammy Ten Media are not just supporters of the sport, but race fans as well; we want to see races with healthy fields and the maximum number of teams competing whenever possible. We want race fans across Southern Ontario to join us at the races, and we want to help showcase the best product possible.

Tammy Ten Media is based out of Richmond Hill, Ontario. It is a company that offers a wide range of designs, from 3-D structural designs to graphic design branding and advertising. Their expertise is preparing art for print formats. Their clients include a “Who’s Who” of Canadian retailers and companies.

Drivers, team members, and team owners interested in competing with the Southern Ontario Sprints in 2023 can contact SOS owner Peter Turford at pturford@southernontariosprints.com

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2023 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, while a dozen events will pay $2,500-to-win or more, including five Nitro 54 Variety Super Series events paying at least $3,000-to-win. A points fund in excess of $16,000 will be divided among competitors thanks to the support of Tammy Ten Media, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The fastest qualifier for each SOS event will receive $100 from Ackland Insurance, while the Hard Charger in each A-Main will receive $100 from Trailer Pros Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.