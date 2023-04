DRESDEN, Ohio (April 29, 2023) — The FAST on Dirt sprint car series event scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Muskingum County Speedway was postponed due to cold and rainy weather. FAST and Muskingum County officials have rescheduled the event for Friday, May 13th, making a two day-weekend for the FAST tour as they head to Knox Raceway in Knox, Pennsylvania on Saturday, May 14.